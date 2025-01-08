Rogue Merchants Try to Halt Protected Bike Lane Project, Restore Valencia to ‘Historic’ Configuration

With the conclusion of the holidays, SFMTA was set to rip out the center-running bike lane from 15th to 23rd streets on Valencia and start replacing it with conventional, Dutch-style curbside protected bike lanes. However, now the Valencia Association of Merchants, Artists, Neighbors, and Organizations (VAMANOS) threatens to file suit to stop the change under California environmental law.

"The project corridor is located within the 16th and Valencia Street Post-Fire Historic District, an area of recognized cultural and architectural significance. CEQA mandates aesthetic evaluations for projects in designated historic areas to ensure that changes do not compromise their integrity," reads a filing by attorney Julio Ramos on behalf of VAMANOS. This group is distinct from the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association, lead by Manny Yekutiel of Manny's in the Mission, which now supports curbside protected bike lanes.

More from Mission Local's excellent reporting just before the holiday break:

The appeal was filed Dec. 4 to the Board of Supervisors. The board will hold a hearing on the matter on Jan. 28, 2025, at 3 p.m. The outcome could delay the planned January 2025 construction start for the side-running lanes.

A spokesperson for SFMTA declined to provide an updated timeline for start of construction and the replacement of the center-running bike lane with curbside protected until they know the outcome of the Board of Supervisors' hearing.

Of course, if VAMANOS merchants are interested in the historic integrity of the street, that should mean restoring it to its original configuration, which included streetcars. The historic 1927 photo below is from their complaint filing. It's not on any SFMTA plans, but SFMTA could theoretically restore the historic streetcar branch from Market that would then proceed down Valencia to new tracks on Mission or link up somehow on San Jose with the J-Church. It should be noted that automobiles in 1927 were a relative rarity used only by the wealthy. They were also slower and much lighter than modern cars. SFMTA can probably figure out modal filters that would restrict car traffic on Valencia to 1927 levels, if that's really what VAMANOS wants.

Streetcar tracks on Valencia in 1927. From the VAMANOS filing.

But, of course, that isn't what VAMANOS wants. One advocate called the whole thing a "laughable sham."

Getting closer to the truth, the complaint also talks about the loss of a handful of parking spots, necessary to accommodate parklets and the curbside-protected lanes. Streetsblog reminds readers again that SFMTA operates two large parking structures just off Valencia. The corridor is also easily accessed via BART and multiple bus lines. And, of course, there's the option of shopping on Valencia by bike.

As Yekutiel told Mission Local, the only thing a lawsuit can do is further delay the removal of the center-running lane. In Streetsblog's view, perhaps the VAMANOS merchants should stop punching themselves in the face and concentrate on being more inviting to cyclists (also known as "customers"). Studies show people who ride bikes through merchant corridors generally spend more money than drivers.

The complaint also claims the bike lanes haven't been sufficiently studied or gotten enough outreach, which is beyond absurd. There's possibly never been a bike lane corridor on earth that's been as studied, talked about, messed with, modified, etc. as much as Valencia.

As Mission Local reports, VAMANOS's membership consists of:

...Wrap & Roll, Santora Apt. & Bldg. Supplies, Sidewalk Juice, Valencia Whole Foods, Amado’s, and Jay’s Cheesesteak, according to a list shared by David Quinby, owner of Amado’s and an active member of VAMANOS. In May, an email from the group listed Rossi Art Gallery, Yasmin, Amado’s, Consumer Auto Body Inc., Gola, Chic n’ Time, the Phoenix, Jay’s Cheesesteak, Valencia Whole Foods, and Sidewalk Juice.

Streetsblog readers should feel free to stop off at any of these businesses and tell them how they feel about this latest obstructionism. Readers can then decide if they want to buy anything from merchants more concerned about their parking convenience than people's lives and limbs.