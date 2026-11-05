Headlines, November 5
By Roger Rudick
8:04 AM PST on November 5, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Talking Headways Podcast: The Value of Cities
Cities are valuable precisely because there are so many people in them.
November 5, 2026
What It Will Take To Turn the ‘Blue Wave’ Into a Watershed Moment for Transportation Reform
Democrats won big at the ballot box in the midterms. Will they fight for multimodal travelers when they're in office?
November 4, 2026
Midterm Results: Big Wins for Transit, Walking, and Biking
Car dependency lost in races up and down the ballot on Tuesday.
November 4, 2026
Commentary: Advocates Should be Proud of What They’ve Accomplished
Now let's leverage the victories and demand more from the transit and street bureaucracies
November 4, 2026
Amidst a Historic Night, California Stands Up for Its Transportation Future
A quick review of the measures and races covered at Streetsblog California
November 4, 2026