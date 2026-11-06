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today's headlines

Headlines, November 6

7:58 AM PST on November 6, 2026
Headlines, November 6
  • Muni Records 600,000 Trips On Valkyries Parade Day (SFGate)
  • Money for Mission BART Plazas (MissionLocal)
  • Sunset Dunes Neighbors Saved the Park (SFStandard)
  • Downtown Centre Mall May Get Wrecking Ball (SFChron)
  • Why Developers Won’t Build in S.F. (SFStandard)
  • ‘Progressive’ Connie Chan Scored Most Votes with Car-Brain MAGAs (SFChron)
  • Oakland Electeds React to ‘Blue Tsunami’ (Oaklandside)
  • Look out for Coastal Flooding (MarinIJ)
  • S.F. Zoo Brings Back Holiday Lights (SFChron)
  • More on Oakland ‘First Fridays’ Cancellation (KRON4)
  • Bay Area Bike Trail Near BART (SFChron)
  • Letters: Restore Embarcadero Park Trees (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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