Headlines, November 6
By Roger Rudick
7:58 AM PST on November 6, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Action Items: Tell Governor-Elect Becerra we want our HSR…
...and save bike-access on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge
November 6, 2026
Opinion: I (Almost) Killed a Pedestrian With My Car
Every driver has a story or two about a near-miss traffic crash, even when they were doing everything right. Can we get those numbers down with safer systems?
November 5, 2026
The California DMV’s Culture of Obstruction
California’s DMV is responsible for managing some of the biggest risks on the state’s roads, but researchers say a culture of secrecy and obstruction makes it nearly impossible for the public to access basic information about dangerous drivers and disabled parking placard fraud.
November 5, 2026
Headlines, November 5
November 5, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: The Value of Cities
Cities are valuable precisely because there are so many people in them.
November 5, 2026