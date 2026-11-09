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Events

This Week: Housing Advocacy, Brew Bike Ride, RSR Bridge Ride

8:00 AM PST on November 9, 2026
This Week: Housing Advocacy, Brew Bike Ride, RSR Bridge Ride

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Housing Advocacy 101. Join SPUR at Local Economy for answers to your housing policy questions. Tuesday, November 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Local Economy, 6028 College Ave, Oakland.
  • Tuesday SF Bike + Brew Bike Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a chill, relatively flat city spin starting in SoMa, down through the Bayview and then back into the Mission for drinks at The Homestead. Tuesday, November 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Victoria Manalo Draves Park, 16 Sherman Street, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, November 13, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Friday A Tour of an Urban Eco-Home and Garden. Join SPUR for a behind-the-scenes look at a space showcasing accessible, practical solutions for greener city living. Friday, November 13, 12-1 p.m. Urban Eco-Home and Garden, 728 Cole Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Trail 7th Anniversary Ride. Celebrate the path and help build support for reopening it seven days a week. Saturday, November 14, Meet at 10 a.m. Richmond BART, 1600 Nevin Plaza, Richmond.
  • Sunday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a guided group ride to practice street-riding skills. Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way. S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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