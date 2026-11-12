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today's headlines

Headlines, November 12

8:30 AM PST on November 12, 2026
Headlines, November 12
  • When Will Transit Funding Kick in? (KQED)
  • Caltrain to Transbay Transit Center and Other Funding Awarded (Trains, ActionNewsNow)
  • BART will Shut Down Service Between 24th Street Mission and Daly City This Weekend for Upgrades (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • Drivers Whinge More About Paying for Private Car Storage (SFStandard)
  • Mill Valley Adopts Bike/Ped Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Bay Area Flood Risk Map (SFChron)
  • More Carnage (SFGate, SFChron, SFChron)
  • UC Law Tower Redo (SFExaminer)
  • Three Ways to Celebrate Art this Weekend (SFExaminer)
  • Best Places for Living Car Free (NYTimes)
  • Commentary: Has the Embarcadero Become San Francisco’s Main Drag? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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