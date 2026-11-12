Headlines, November 12
By Roger Rudick
8:30 AM PST on November 12, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Commentary: Oversight for Transit, but Not for Freeway Widenings
Why is there always a double standard?
Max Mautner
November 12, 2026
How Do You Fight Big Car? A New Group Fuels Pro-Transit Campaigns
A new 501c4 is throwing its weight and its money behind multimodal campaigns across the country.
November 11, 2026
Families To Unite in Loss and Hope for World Day of Remembrance This Sunday
A grieving mother shares her hopes for this year's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
November 11, 2026
Transportation Advocates Split on Senate’s Big Permitting Bill
Would the BAAJA blast multimodal projects out of bureaucratic purgatory, make it a breeze to expand highways ... or both? Advocates sound off.
November 10, 2026
My Brother Died Because No One Could Stop a Super Speeder. Now We Can.
My brother died because of a speeding driver. A new law could slow them down, and it's spreading across the country.
November 10, 2026