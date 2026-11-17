Headlines, November 17
By Roger Rudick
8:30 AM PST on November 17, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Opinion: France Did E-Bike Subsidies Right — and America Can, Too
America is subsidizing the wrong kind of mobility. Could France's e-bike rebate program serve as a better model?
November 16, 2026
With Muni Measure Passed, Mayor Lurie Announces Increased Service
At a morning event at Castro Muni, the mayor and other city officials discussed what's next after Prop. H
November 16, 2026
World Day of Remembrance Events Across California Honor Traffic Violence Victims, Call for Safer Streets
Invest in Safety, Not Speed. Nearly 10 people were killed every day on California's roads in 2025, according to preliminary estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency estimates that 3,630 people died in traffic crashes in California last year.
November 16, 2026
Call to Action: New Bay Area Train Station up for a Vote. Officials Need to Hear From you
Now is the time for transit users to speak up in support of the downtown Healdsburg SMART station.
November 16, 2026
This Week: Geary, East Bay Greenway, Bike Streets App
November 16, 2026