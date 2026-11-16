Some fifty officials, lawmakers, and advocates gathered in the drizzle outside the Castro Muni station Monday morning to celebrate the passage of Proposition H and announce coming transit service improvements.

“San Franciscans voted overwhelmingly for a stronger Muni because they know everyone benefits from a safe, reliable, and affordable public transit system. But this is not about spending more money to get the same results,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie of the passage of the 15-year parcel tax that should provide $160 million annually for Muni. “San Franciscans made an investment in Muni, and they deserve to see a return on that investment.”

The event on the Castro Muni mezzanine. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

With the new revenue secured, Lurie said starting January 30 riders will see more frequent service on busy routes. The city released the following list of specific changes:

More Frequent Service and More Room For Riders

1 California: New weekday peak-hour trips, with a new bus every 4 minutes east of Fillmore Street and every 6 minutes east of Sixth Avenue.

New weekday peak-hour trips, with a new bus every 4 minutes east of Fillmore Street and every 6 minutes east of Sixth Avenue. 5 Fulton/5 Fulton Owl (late night): Extended route will now run all the way to Salesforce Transit Center for 24-hour direct connections to and from downtown.

Extended route will now run all the way to Salesforce Transit Center for 24-hour direct connections to and from downtown. 38R Geary Rapid: Buses will come every 4 minutes instead of every 6 during peak hours at rapid stops between 33rd Avenue and downtown, shortening wait times and reducing crowding.

Buses will come every 4 minutes instead of every 6 during peak hours at rapid stops between 33rd Avenue and downtown, shortening wait times and reducing crowding. 44 O’Shaughnessy: Increased service all day to address school trip crowding for students and families while reducing wait times.

Increased service all day to address school trip crowding for students and families while reducing wait times. M Oceanview: Introducing two-car trains on weekends to create more room for riders.

Introducing two-car trains on weekends to create more room for riders. 18 46th Ave & 23 Monterey: Adjusted peak trip times to address crowding for students and families and better serve school demand.

Adjusted peak trip times to address crowding for students and families and better serve school demand. Employee Shuttle: Adding a new stop at Salesforce Transit Center on the Presidio, Cable Car, and Kirkland routes.

Delivering Better On-Time Service

New service adjustments on the following routes will target peak service windows to keep buses running on time and reduce wait times for riders:

12 Folsom

29 Sunset

48 Quintara-24th Street

9 San Bruno

Transit Street Improvements

Market Street signal retiming: Retimed traffic signals from Spear Street to 10th Street speed up Muni and keep traffic flowing better for drivers, bicyclists, and scooter riders.

Retimed traffic signals from Spear Street to 10th Street speed up Muni and keep traffic flowing better for drivers, bicyclists, and scooter riders. 19 Polk: New stops at Third and Fourth streets as part of the Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project.

New stops at Third and Fourth streets as part of the Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project. 29 Sunset: Community-informed transit priority changes, including bus stop removals to make the route more reliable, as part of phase two of the 29 Sunset Improvement Project.

Community-informed transit priority changes, including bus stop removals to make the route more reliable, as part of phase two of the 29 Sunset Improvement Project. 57 Park Merced: Removing the stop at Eucalyptus and Junipero Serra to simplify the route.

Removing the stop at Eucalyptus and Junipero Serra to simplify the route. Otis and McCoppin: The outbound 14 Mission and 49 Van Ness-Mission stop moves mid-block to an existing bus bulb, improving Muni service reliability and reducing delays and travel times for riders.

The outbound 14 Mission and 49 Van Ness-Mission stop moves mid-block to an existing bus bulb, improving Muni service reliability and reducing delays and travel times for riders. Santos Street Reopening: With Sunnydale HOPE SF street construction completed, the 8, 8BX, 9, 9R, and 91 return to their original routes through Sunnydale, with a set of stop changes designed to improve operations.

“San Francisco voters sent a clear message: Muni is essential. The landslide wins of Prop H and RTM (the Regional Transit Measure) would not have been possible without transit riders, City Hall leaders, and our labor and business partners standing together,” said Kat Siegal, San Francisco County Transportation Authority Community Advisory Committee Member. “Now comes the hard and exciting work of turning this mandate into the expanded and efficient service San Franciscans are asking for.”

Dylan Fabris and Jaime Viloria with the SF Transit Riders holding a bus they (one hopes) won’t need for a while. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

74 percent of San Francisco voters supported the Muni tax. RTM, which will also help fund Muni as well as BART, Caltrain, and other services, garnered 63 percent support with voters across the five Bay Area counties. Nearly 80 percent of San Francisco voters supported RTM.

Officials and lawmakers said that was a crystal clear mandate to deliver dramatically improved services. As one advocate put it, “it’s time to be bold.”