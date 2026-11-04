Commentary: Advocates Should be Proud of What They’ve Accomplished

It only then dawned on me that the Regional Transit Measure, Sunset Dunes, and Prop. H (the Muni Measure) had caught the attention of urbanists throughout the country. This wasn’t just an enormous win for the San Francisco Bay Area—it was a symbolic victory for transit and car-free spaces nationwide.
That said, I hope advocates realize this wasn’t just a victory for transit riders. It was also, in the minds of a subset of politicians and bureaucrats at BART, Muni and other transit agencies, a victory for their careers. It was an affirmation of their work that, in some cases, was well deserved and in others not so much. Along those lines, an S.F. bureaucrat once complained to me about my videos trolling Muni’s retrograde bike ban. They said, “Is this really the most important thing right now? And what would the bike rules even be?”
Advocates have earned time to celebrate their accomplishments. But then they have to turn from winning over the voters and look back at SFMTA and other transit agency managers and politicians who stand in the way of progress. Seamless Bay Area is one such group that’s made huge strides doing this but, as its founders will tell you, there are transit bureaucrats who never miss an opportunity to jam things up or even turn back the clock. The remaining elects and bureaucrats who make it so hard need to get with the program or take a walk.
We need a BayPass for everyone. We need consistent bike and other rider policies. It’s long past time for Montreal REM-style, fully automated BART service. The city needs streets that are calm and safe for all users all the time. With the funding problems finally out of the way for a while, that should be everyone’s focus.
Let’s down that well-earned beer. And then let’s get back to work and again inspire the whole country by realizing the most customer-focused, most-integrated and seamless, most transit-first, safe-for-all-users transportation system in the world.