City Removes Safety Measures where Senior Was Killed

A photo of the guerrilla safety improvements put in over the weekend by SFMTrA where a senior citizen was killed. The safety posts were promptly removed by the city. Photo: Matt Brezina
Over the weekend, the guerrilla safety group, SFMTrA, installed safe-hit posts and painted bulb-outs at the intersection of Fell and Baker, on a crosswalk where David Grinberg, a 90-year-old man, was killed on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The city, which apparently has no immediate plans to improve the crosswalk that connects the Mercy Terrace senior-living apartments with the Panhandle Park, removed the unauthorized safe-hit posts earlier this week.

Matt Brezina, who helped organize the “people protected bike lane” protests on Valencia and elsewhere, tipped off Streetsblog that the improvements were gone. Here’s his tweet about it:

Streetsblog has written about this kind of thing before: SFMTA will fail to install safety upgrades at obvious danger spots, even after someone is killed, prompting citizen advocates/guerrilla traffic engineers to intervene. The safety guerrillas glue down plastic bollards. And then SFMTA promptly rips them out. A source at SFMTA repeated the agency’s usual excuse that it has to remove the posts for ‘liability’ reasons, because the unauthorized posts might cause hazards. The argument goes that SFMTrA is actually harming safety, because city crews are diverted from official projects.

However, SFMTA crews often drive right past authorized and official plastic safety posts that are damaged or destroyed and leave them in disrepair after they remove the unofficial posts. In reality, the only organization that is diverting SFMTA from real safety work is SFMTA itself. Furthermore, cities get sued for lots of things, every day–prioritizing ripping out unofficial posts makes no sense.

Or as a member of SFMTrA put it in an email exchange with Streetsblog, “Seems sad that the liability of a few posts is so much more of a priority than liability of hundreds of miles of dangerous streets.”

Another shot of the safety measures, installed by SFMTrA, before they were removed by the city. Photo: SFMTrA
In the case of Baker and Fell, what if SFMTA towed away the illegally parked black pickup truck blocking the sight lines at the crosswalk (see above pics) and put some posts up to stop people from continually parking there? Wouldn’t that reduce the city’s liability more than tearing out the unofficial posts? More importantly, wouldn’t that be the ethical thing to do at a popular and dangerous crosswalk between a senior home and a park?

Furthermore, SFMTA needs to take a cue from the Dutch, and declare any spot where someone is killed or seriously injured a “black spot.” That means close the intersection, investigate it, and fix it as fast as possible with whatever materials are on hand, instead of doing nothing during a years-long planning process–Oakland, thankfully, seems to be heading in this direction. We shall see if that continues. In the end though, the ability of a city to make its streets safe comes down to leadership from the mayors and the management at DOTs.

Meanwhile, Hoodline is reporting that a cyclist was injured in a collision with a motorist this morning on the opposite side of the Panhandle, on Oak Street, where similarly dangerous conditions exist.

From the SFMTrA web page about the death of Grinberg at the intersection:

The response from city leaders is thoughts and prayers. We at SFMTrA were not satisfied with this response and the absence of any action to make this and other crosswalks safer immediately. We believe that urgent and pro-active action is necessary to protect vulnerable street users across San Francisco. So we got out our prototype materials and created a safety pilot. 10 posts and some spray paint = about $300. We dedicate this installation to the residents at Mercy Plaza at this intersection and we hope that it slows traffic on Fell street and makes pedestrians in the crosswalk feel safer. We urge you to speak out to SFPD, Parks and Rec, SFMTA, Supervisor London Breed, and Mayor Ed Lee until the city addresses the known dangers of Oak and Fell streets. 

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition tweeted this stark statement:

Safe streets advocates are organizing a protest at Baker and Fell–the plan is to help seniors cross the street there safely, since city officials deem this such a low priority. More on that in a future post.

  • bike_engineer

    No matter how you feel about the situation, the city HAS to remove these delineators because the placement and installation of them violates the MUTCD. While yes, the city needs to come up with better pedestrian safety solutions, they are legally required to remove these.

  • Wrong. MUTCD specifies placement of the posts; it says nothing about who installs them. If they are installed according to MUTCD, then they are fully legal, at least as far as MUTCD.

  • bike_engineer

    CA MUTCD

    Section 1A.08 Authority for Placement of Traffic Control Devices

    “Traffic control devices, advertisements, announcements, and other signs or messages within the highway right-of-way shall be placed only as authorized by a public authority or the official having jurisdiction, or, in the case of private roads open to public travel (see definition in Section 1A.13), by the private owner or private official having jurisdiction, for the purpose of regulating, warning, or guiding traffic.”

    Let it be noted that this is a standard and a “Shall” statement meaning compliance is mandatory.

  • brezina

    Is sfmta also required by mutcd to paint crosswalks at intersections? Because I can point to dozens of intersections in this city that are missing crosswalk striping, yet the sfmta prioritized removing the guerilla safety posts. If they can’t get to everything, shouldn’t they prioritize improving safety first?

  • bike_engineer

    No. Painted crosswalks are not mandatory at all intersections, per federal, state, and local guidelines. The City of SF has a series of warrants for painted crosswalks that include collisions rates, proximity to schools, pedestrian counts, traffic volumes and other qualifiers. You can request a crosswalk to be installed at an intersection by going to 311.

  • crazyvag

    Can we just define that ALL crosswalks need to be daylighted and the violation is not WHO installs the barriers, but LACK of them at any intersection.

  • brezina

    How about the egregiously violated 10mph speed limits on market st near transit boarding islands when a bus or f train is present – should the city prioritize engineering/enforcing safe car speeds in these areas or prioritize removing a guerilla sidewalk bulb out? I’m just thinking, if I’m in charge of the lives of people using SF’s streets, where would I prioritize my resources?

  • Roger R.

    Hi Bike Engineer. Perhaps you can help with this, because I’m confused. I’m not seeing what part of that requires SFMTA to rip them out and throw them away, as opposed to ripping them out and putting them right back down, under their authority? In fact, I’m not sure what stops SFMTA from just rolling in and putting their own “authority” stamp on the posts? What stops SFMTA from putting better ones down, which is what SFMTA occasionally does? And what part of MUTCD compels SFMTA to rip them out immediately, before they handle any other safety issues? We can play this MUTCD game forever, but the bottom line is people are dying, and city has the authority and the ability to stop it–they’re just not doing it.

  • Roger R.

    Also, you might want to read the accompanying article, “Transportation Engineers Are Ethically Bound to Protect Public Safety. Too Many Do Not.”

  • I stand corrected.

