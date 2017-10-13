Don’t Bike Until the Air Clears

But if That's Not an Option, Go Slow and Get the Right Kind of Mask, say Experts

EPA's map of air quality for the Bay Area today
EPA's map of air quality for the Bay Area today

Government officials are warning people to avoid outdoor activities (see above map) due to particulates in the air. The media is full of reports and interviews with experts about the hazards of breathing the smoke. Many schools are closed. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition has cancelled or postponed several outdoor events, including its pop-up outreach, and its AIDS/Lifecycle Kickoff ride.

Air quality experts are warning against bike riding altogether. Many cyclists have decided to take Muni. Apparently, that’s causing huge delays.

In an interview with KRON4, Dr. Robert Blount, an assistant professor of pediatric and adult pulmonology and critical care medicine at UC San Francisco, recommended that if you have to go outside–to bike to work, for example–make sure to wear a tight-fitting “N95” mask, which means it blocks out 95 percent of particulates in the air. It should be certified with a stamp from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). A kerchief or a run-of-the-mill dust or surgical mask won’t due–only “N95 masks, when used properly, help filter fine particulates in wildfire smoke,” wrote David C. Ralston, with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in an email to Streetsblog.

To be clear though, nobody is recommending you ride your bike, even with a mask, if there’s any way to avoid it. “The N95 might be good if there’s nothing else you can do, but it’s not a great solution. It’s not designed for people doing exercise or sports. It’s meant for slow, regular breathing,” said Ralph Borrmann, also with the Bay Area Air Quality Managment District. Studies show that keeping your speed and exertion levels down helps–so if you absolutely have to ride, try to stay under 11 mph and avoid hills.

Streetsblog Los Angeles, a city that knows a thing or three about dirty air, has some additional thoughts on cycling and smokey conditions back from 2009, when they suffered their last round of punishing fires. It too advises cyclists, at least when the air is this smokey, to leave the bike at home.

“I would normally ride my bike to work. I took the train instead,” said Borrmann.

If you are going to ride, it's helpful to keep speed down, and add a NIOSH-certified mask to your kit
If you are going to ride, it’s helpful to keep speeds down, and add a NIOSH-certified mask to your kit
  • JB

    🙁 Not all of us have alternatives. My commute is 15-20 minutes on a bike or about 1 hour via Muni; heck even walking is about 20 minutes faster than Muni.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

Senate Finalizing Transpo Bill — It’s Up to Boxer to Preserve Bike/Ped Funding

By Angie Schmitt |
According to Congressional insiders, members of the Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works are meeting today and tomorrow to hash out the details of their proposal for a multi-year transportation reauthorization bill. Hanging in the balance of these negotiations may be the federal government’s only programs dedicated to funding infrastructure for biking and walking. […]

National Geographic Reveals the World’s Transit Superstars

By Elana Schor |
Guess where these people are. Photo by danncer via Flickr. National Geographic released the results of their annual Greendex consumer survey yesterday, ranking the environmental friendliness of housing, transportation and eating habits in nations around the world. Sadly, only one nation can boast that a majority of its population rides transit at least once a […]

SFBC Member Meeting: The Next Wave of Bike Projects

By Aaron Bialick |
From SFBC: The SFMTA has proposed a list of new bike projects for San Francisco. We invite all San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members to stop by our office to weigh in on the list of projects: what do you like? what’s missing? what should change? This is a rare moment for biking in San Francisco. […]

Contrarian Thinking: Against Transportation

By Sarah Goodyear |
As the two chambers of the Congress haggle over the stimulus plan (see The Transport Politic‘s handy comparison of transpo-related spending in the House and Senate bills), we’ll take a moment to step back and look at the bigger picture, courtesy of Streetsblog Network member blog Where. They have a post entitled "Against Transportation" that […]