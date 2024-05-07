Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 7

8:37 AM PDT on May 7, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • More on Valencia Merchants Endorsing Curbside Protected Bike Lanes (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Coordinating Bike Lanes and Emergency Response (Berkeleyside)
  • Renderings of Central Valley HSR Stations (RailwayAge)
  • Study to Extend Regional Rail to Central Coast (SantaCruzSentinel)
  • Fight Over Land Value for Future BART Station in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Driver Kills Child in Cupertino (SFGate, SFChron)
  • One Driver Kills Scooterist in Oakland, Another Driver Kills Self After Hitting a Tree (SFChron)
  • Remote Work Driving Down Prices of Office Towers (SFChron)
  • More on SFPD Maybe Doing their Jobs Again (SFBay)
  • Candidates Talk Trash (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Tech-City Utopian Vision Lacks Diversity (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

