Headlines, May 7

Valencia Merchants to SFMTA: We Want Curbside Protected Bike Lanes
Valencia merchants association strengthens support for getting rid of the failed center-running bike lane and replacing it as soon as possible with curbside protected lanes
S.F. Fire Apologies for Tweeting About Imaginary Bike Rule
There is no rule in California that says cyclists have to ride single file