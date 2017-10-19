Today’s Headlines

Police Officer Run Down by Fleeing Suspect (SFExaminer, SFGate, Hoodline)

Permit Process May Replace Outright Ban on Delivery Robots (Hoodline)

Mission Residents Discuss Gentrification Fears (Hoodline)

Another Dangerously Designed Turn/Bike Lane Endangers Cyclists (Kron4)

Time Change Could Cause More Carnage (SFist)

Who’s at Fault when Robot Cars Crash? (SFChron)

Plans For Current Temporary Transbay Site (Socketsite)

Turning Vacant Properties into Housing (SFBay)

Belmont Planning Commission Approves Downtown Plan (DailyJournal)

Reports of Rent Gouging After Fires (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Justin Herman Plaza Needs More than New Name (SFChron)

Commentary: Stay Focused on Repairing Larkspur Pavement (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA