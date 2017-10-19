Today’s Headlines
- Police Officer Run Down by Fleeing Suspect (SFExaminer, SFGate, Hoodline)
- Permit Process May Replace Outright Ban on Delivery Robots (Hoodline)
- Mission Residents Discuss Gentrification Fears (Hoodline)
- Another Dangerously Designed Turn/Bike Lane Endangers Cyclists (Kron4)
- Time Change Could Cause More Carnage (SFist)
- Who’s at Fault when Robot Cars Crash? (SFChron)
- Plans For Current Temporary Transbay Site (Socketsite)
- Turning Vacant Properties into Housing (SFBay)
- Belmont Planning Commission Approves Downtown Plan (DailyJournal)
- Reports of Rent Gouging After Fires (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Justin Herman Plaza Needs More than New Name (SFChron)
- Commentary: Stay Focused on Repairing Larkspur Pavement (MarinIJ)
