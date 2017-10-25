Today’s Headlines

Danville Hit and Runs on Cyclists (SFGate)

New BART Cars Coming–But Old Ones Aren’t Going Away (SFChron)

De Young Quashing Car-Free Saturdays (SFExaminer)

Regional Measure 3 Helps Transit…and Highways (EastBayTimes)

Are San Franciscans Starting to Say ‘No’ to Uber? (SFWeekly)

Legislation for ‘Cultural Districts’ (Hoodline)

Community Meeting Scheduled for Haight McDonald’s (Hoodline)

Housing and the 8,000 Displaced by Fires (SFChron)

Marin Reduces Affordable Housing (MarinIJ)

Dumbarton Rail Gains Support (DailyJournal)

Snake on a Bus (SFBay)

Commentary: Build Housing, Build Transit (BayCityBeacon)

