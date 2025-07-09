Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 9

7:54 AM PDT on July 9, 2025

  • For BART and Muni, State Funding Bridge is Just a Start (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Cuts Could Jeopardize Ridership (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Muni to Update Floppy-Disk Train Control System Again? (SFChron)
  • More on Defense of HSR (SFExaminer)
  • Fostering Density Encourages Walking/Biking (GovTech)
  • And More on Guerrilla Bus Benches (SFist)
  • Burlingame to Partially Comply with TOD Rules (DailyJournal)
  • Will CEQA Reform Really Bring New Housing? (SFExaminer)
  • More on Security and Jane Jacobs Approach at 16th and Mission (MissionLocal)
  • Reckless Driver Convicted of Killing Another Driver (SFChron)
  • More on Engardio Recall (MissionLocal)
  • Letter: A Reminder that if Engardio is Recalled, Mayor Appoints Replacement (SFChron)

