Headlines, July 9

- For BART and Muni, State Funding Bridge is Just a Start (SFExaminer)
- Muni Cuts Could Jeopardize Ridership (LocalNewsMatters)
- Muni to Update Floppy-Disk Train Control System Again? (SFChron)
- More on Defense of HSR (SFExaminer)
- Fostering Density Encourages Walking/Biking (GovTech)
- And More on Guerrilla Bus Benches (SFist)
- Burlingame to Partially Comply with TOD Rules (DailyJournal)
- Will CEQA Reform Really Bring New Housing? (SFExaminer)
- More on Security and Jane Jacobs Approach at 16th and Mission (MissionLocal)
- Reckless Driver Convicted of Killing Another Driver (SFChron)
- More on Engardio Recall (MissionLocal)
- Letter: A Reminder that if Engardio is Recalled, Mayor Appoints Replacement (SFChron)
