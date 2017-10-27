Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Require Proof of Payment (SFGate, SFBay)
  • BART Removes a Homeless Camp in Berkeley (KQED)
  • More on New BART Cars Entering Service by Thanksgiving (Hoodline)
  • BART Delay Dog Adopted (SFWeekly)
  • Van Ness BRT Delays Will Have Ripple Effect (SFExaminer)
  • More on Arraignment of Marin Hit and Run Suspect (EastBayTimes)
  • SFCTA Issues Bonds (Hoodline)
  • Gas Tax to Jump Next Week (SFChron)
  • Richmond District Architecture (Curbed)
  • Sausalito Ferry Dock Improvements Approved (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Bus Stuck (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Prop. 13 Big Cause of Housing Crisis (SFChron)

  • John Murphy

    Paff’s public defender, Michael Schroettner, said the bail increase was
    inappropriate because of Paff’s age and lack of prior criminal
    convictions. Schroettner also said that prohibiting Paff from driving
    was an “infringement on a fundamental right.”

    “Fake news”

  • re: BART proof of payment
    So, we have a closed system that requires fare gates to enter/exit the system, unlike most of Muni where you can board on the street, yet the system is so flawed…$25M flawed (over exaggerated figure, no doubt)…that BART wants to hire police or inspectors to check for payment. How about having BART beat cops patrolling the areas by the fare gates where the incidents occur? A police presence goes a long way to deterring crime.

  • david vartanoff

    Unwillingness to obey traffic laws, as demonstrated by the person in question, does merit being prohibited from driving. If it were a “fundamental right” then why do we have vision and driving tests?

  • david vartanoff

    agree. . of course the station agents–often busy chatting w/other BART employees–are supposed to watch the fare gates, and from day one, BART has had CCTV so where are the videos of the farebeaters? Surely analysing the tapes should generate pix of repeat offenders for less than $25 million.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    It’s the job of the public defender to say stuff like that.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I get a kind of guilty chuckle every time I read that this chump went to “Casa Grande”.