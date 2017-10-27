Today’s Headlines
- BART to Require Proof of Payment (SFGate, SFBay)
- BART Removes a Homeless Camp in Berkeley (KQED)
- More on New BART Cars Entering Service by Thanksgiving (Hoodline)
- BART Delay Dog Adopted (SFWeekly)
- Van Ness BRT Delays Will Have Ripple Effect (SFExaminer)
- More on Arraignment of Marin Hit and Run Suspect (EastBayTimes)
- SFCTA Issues Bonds (Hoodline)
- Gas Tax to Jump Next Week (SFChron)
- Richmond District Architecture (Curbed)
- Sausalito Ferry Dock Improvements Approved (SFExaminer)
- Muni Bus Stuck (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Prop. 13 Big Cause of Housing Crisis (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA