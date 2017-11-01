Today’s Headlines
- Motorist Deliberately Runs Down People on NYC Bike Path (SFGate, NYT)
- Harvey Milk Plaza Redesign (Curbed, Hoodline)
- Mapping SF’s New LED Streetlights (Curbed)
- Muni’s ‘Rate my Ride’ App (SFWeekly)
- Muni Robberies…and Others Around Town (Curbed)
- Fire on Caltrain Bridge, but Delays Should be Minimal (Kron4)
- SF Has Second Worst Commute in Country (SFGate)
- Pedestrian Killed at Sloat and 36th (SFBay)
- Plans for Pier 70 Approved (Socketsite)
- Plans for Oakland High Rise (SFGate)
- Redwood City Scopes for More Park Space (DailyJournal)
- Entitled Motorists Complain About Lower Driving Subsidies (MarinIJ)
