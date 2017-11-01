Today’s Headlines

Motorist Deliberately Runs Down People on NYC Bike Path (SFGate, NYT)

Harvey Milk Plaza Redesign (Curbed, Hoodline)

Mapping SF’s New LED Streetlights (Curbed)

Muni’s ‘Rate my Ride’ App (SFWeekly)

Muni Robberies…and Others Around Town (Curbed)

Fire on Caltrain Bridge, but Delays Should be Minimal (Kron4)

SF Has Second Worst Commute in Country (SFGate)

Pedestrian Killed at Sloat and 36th (SFBay)

Plans for Pier 70 Approved (Socketsite)

Plans for Oakland High Rise (SFGate)

Redwood City Scopes for More Park Space (DailyJournal)

Entitled Motorists Complain About Lower Driving Subsidies (MarinIJ)

