Today’s Headlines

  • Muni’s New Train Ready to Roll (SFExaminer)
  • But BART’s New Train is Still Glitchy (SFExaminer, SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Elderly Pedestrian Hit in Downtown Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Mayor Lee’s Deal on Curb Space with Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer)
  • Regs and Parking in the Hub (Curbed)
  • SF Supe Wants Uber out of the Bike Lane (MissionLocal)
  • Report says Even Imperfect Driverless Cars Could Save Lives (SFChron)
  • A Look at Warrior’s Arena (SFChron)
  • Plans for 15th and Mission (Socketsite)
  • Brainstorming the Housing Crisis (MercNews)
  • Harvey’s Halo and Streaming the Castro (Hoodline)
  • All things Wrong with Dreamforce Map of SF (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for the next couple of days, returning Monday, Nov. 13. Today/Wed. Nov. 8 and tomorrow/Thurs. Nov. 9, Streetsblog SF headlines will be updated and syndicated posts will continue from Streetsblog USA and Streetsblog California. On Friday, Nov. 10, Streetsblog will be off in observance of Veteran’s Day.

  • jonobate

    Re: Uber/Lyft loading space pilot.

    I know this is controversial amongst transit advocates, but I for one am very pleased to see this pilot move forward. The double parking issue has to be solved, and unless we simply ban Uber/Lyft, we need to take a twin strategy of providing space for them to load legally and using enforcement to make sure they do so, which is what this pilot does. This will also help provide a safe space for non-Uber/Lyft loading, such as UPS/FedEx, and individual vehicles looking to pick up and drop off people.

    Now would also be a great time to redesign the street with curbside protected bike lanes, so that Uber/Lyft don’t have to cross the bike lanes every time they stop to drop someone off.

    Also, there’s this quote:

    “I strongly urge that Valencia [Street] be selected as the corridor for this program,” Ronen told the Examiner. However, she said she does not want parking to be impacted.

    Sorry, that’s not how it works. At some point there’s a trade off between providing vehicle storage and having the street function effectively, and you have to decide which one is more important.