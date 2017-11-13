This Week: SF Urban Film Fest, NextMuni, Valencia Protected Bike Lanes
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/today! SF Urban Film Fest. Screenings start today and continue through Sunday. For more information check out the schedule. First screening is Monday/today! Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m. (followed by a community discussion), Google Community Space, 188 Embarcadero (enter on Steuart Street), S.F.
- Monday/tonight! The Future of NextMuni. Join San Francisco Transit Riders for a Transit Action Committee Meeting–they’ll have representatives from NextMuni talk about its past and future–and they want your input. What do you want to see in real-time transit information and signage? You can take their survey or let them know directly what they’re missing. Monday/tonight! Nov. 13, 6:30-8 p.m., SFTR Office, 795 Folsom Street, Suite 100 – straight back, past elevators, S.F.
- Tuesday Fund Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia. Can you even remember biking Valencia without weaving around Ubers, Lyfts and delivery vehicles illegally parked in the bike lanes? Are you ready to see the Valencia become the optimal north-south bike route through the Mission? Speak up at City Hall to advocate for funding protected bike lanes on Valencia Street. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m., City Hall, Room 250, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
Tuesday What It Takes to Move a City. What does it take to make our streets thriving places for biking, walking and transit? Come hear from the heads of the transportation departments of Oakland and Los Angeles as they discuss the opportunities and challenges of being at the helm of two of our country’s most progressive transportation departments. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Pro-Housing Legislation – What Now? On Friday September 29th, 2017, fifteen bills in a housing package were signed by Governor Jerry Brown to assist in relieving the state’s housing crisis. Join the Urban Land Institute for a discussion and overview on the critical components of these game-changing bills. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8-9:30 a.m., SmithGroupJJR, 301 Battery Street, Floor 6, S.F.
- Wednesday Caltrans District 4 Bicycle Plan Community Workshop. The Caltrans District 4 Bicycle Plan will identify and prioritize investments to improve bicycling on and across the State-owned transportation network. This Plan complements and builds on statewide, regional, and local planning efforts to help create a connected, comfortable, and safer bicycle network for the Bay Area. Come comment on the plans at this community workshop. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m., West Oakland Youth Center, 3233 Market Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday AI & Automation: What May Be in 2050. How should we be thinking bigger to better prepare for this future? What models should we now be building across industries–land use policy, labor, education, healthcare and more–to be ready for what 2050 brings? Hear from a slate of presenters about how we can take charge and shape the future that we want. Co-presented by the Kapor Center for Social Impact. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Kapor Center, 2148 Broadway, Oakland.
- Sunday World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims 2017. Join the San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets, Walk SF, and members of the Vision Zero Coalition, for the third annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims to be held in San Francisco. Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. Meet at 16th Street/Mission BART Station, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.