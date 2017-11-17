Today’s Headlines
- New Muni Trains Entering Service (NBCBayArea)
- BART’s Fleet of the Future Still of the Future (SFChron)
- Bye Bye Berkeley BART Rotunda (Curbed, EastBayTimes)
- Muni’s New Arrival Signs (SFExaminer)
- Man Shot by BART Police Near Richmond Station (SFGate)
- Most Dangerous Intersections in San Francisco (Curbed)
- Car Rolls Down Hill, Crashes into Building (SFBay)
- Third Baptist Church Declared Landmark (SFBay)
- SF, Meet Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Beware of Motorists Who Don’t Know How to Drive in Rain (Kron4)
- Tesla Announces Electric Truck and Reckless Roadster (EastBayTimes)
- Bike Share Coming to SMART Stations (MarinIJ)
