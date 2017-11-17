Today’s Headlines

New Muni Trains Entering Service (NBCBayArea)

BART’s Fleet of the Future Still of the Future (SFChron)

Bye Bye Berkeley BART Rotunda (Curbed, EastBayTimes)

Muni’s New Arrival Signs (SFExaminer)

Man Shot by BART Police Near Richmond Station (SFGate)

Most Dangerous Intersections in San Francisco (Curbed)

Car Rolls Down Hill, Crashes into Building (SFBay)

Third Baptist Church Declared Landmark (SFBay)

SF, Meet Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Beware of Motorists Who Don’t Know How to Drive in Rain (Kron4)

Tesla Announces Electric Truck and Reckless Roadster (EastBayTimes)

Bike Share Coming to SMART Stations (MarinIJ)

