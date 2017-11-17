Today’s Headlines

  • New Muni Trains Entering Service (NBCBayArea)
  • BART’s Fleet of the Future Still of the Future (SFChron)
  • Bye Bye Berkeley BART Rotunda (Curbed, EastBayTimes)
  • Muni’s New Arrival Signs (SFExaminer)
  • Man Shot by BART Police Near Richmond Station (SFGate)
  • Most Dangerous Intersections in San Francisco (Curbed)
  • Car Rolls Down Hill, Crashes into Building (SFBay)
  • Third Baptist Church Declared Landmark (SFBay)
  • SF, Meet Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Beware of Motorists Who Don’t Know How to Drive in Rain (Kron4)
  • Tesla Announces Electric Truck and Reckless Roadster (EastBayTimes)
  • Bike Share Coming to SMART Stations (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • re: MUNI’s arrival signs
    So, $24M and five years later they are still “working” on getting the signs operational. Wow. Says volumes about the ineptitude of Muni. What’s even more sad is that looking at the display in the article the random nature of train arrivals. Even after spending millions on the TEP, upgrading systems, rails, etc. to the cost and inconvenience of transit riders, trains still don’t run consistently. It’s still a crap shoot. Roll the dice and hope.

  • mx

    I tried to ride from Van Ness to Castro on Wednesday night. Something broke, everything stopped for a while, they took multiple cars out of service (not so out of service they couldn’t pass us by empty), everyone packed onto the next few trains leaving them completely full. Long and the short of it is that it took 45 minutes (despite the rain, I should have walked). There was a 25+ minute gap in F-Market service at the same time. This nonsense happens all the time.

    When SFMTA Director of Transit John Haley was hired (http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Muni-transit-director-on-the-job-3195327.php) he gave an interview about someone coming up to him during a delay on his second day on the job, pointing to his picture in the newspaper, and asking “What are you going to do about this, Mr. Overpaid Administrator?” Haley has been on the job for over seven years now, and he’s done nothing. He needs to go.