This Week: Cimate Riders and Thanksgiving

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Climate Ride Meet & Greet. All are welcome at this opportunity to learn about the North Coast ride, get inspired, and sign up. Attendees will receive a special discount on the registration fee. Drinks and snacks provided. If you arrive by bike, please bring it inside, we have indoor parking. Monday/tonight! Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.

There’s only one event listed this week because of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Streetsblog will be working a half-day on Wednesday, and will, of course, be off on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 24, returning on Monday, Nov. 27.

Next week, Streetsblog will be starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Michael Rhodes |
It’s a quiet holiday week on the Livable Streets Events calendar, but be sure to check out the Muni safety hearing today and the World AIDS Day Ride on Sunday if you’re in town. We’ll be posting today, but plan on taking the rest of the week off. Have a happy Thanksgiving! Monday: Board of […]

This Week: Sausalito Gate 6, Oakland’s DD, Geary BRT

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Gate 6 Intersection Presentation. Plans for improvements to Sausalito’s Gate 6 Road intersection will be presented at the City of Sausalito’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Meeting. Monday, tonight! Nov. 21. The presentation on Gate 6 Road intersection improvements will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. […]

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, get updated on the Van Ness BRT Project, enjoy a Black Friday Critical Mass, and have a happy Thanksgiving! Here are the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday: Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Community Outreach Meeting. The SF County Transportation Authority is meeting with neighborhood groups around the city to update residents on the Van […]

This Week: Bike Lights, Light Rail, Streetsblog Holiday Party

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Bike Light Assembly Night. Help put together light sets for Bike East Bay’s annual bike light giveaway. Dinner and snacks will be provided. Mon., Dec. 12, 5 pm. Bike East Bay Headquarters, 466 Water St., in Oakland’s Jack London Square. Monday tonight!  Bike Talks Lightrail […]

This Week: Support a Safer Polk Street

By Streetsblog |
Tonight, supporters of a safer Polk Street can join SF Municipal Transportation Agency Director Ed Reiskin and D3 Supervisor David Chiu at a meeting of the Middle Polk Neighborhood Association, which will discuss walking and biking improvements in the works. On Thursday, the SFMTA will present its draft proposal for new parking meters and permit […]