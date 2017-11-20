This Week: Cimate Riders and Thanksgiving

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

Monday/tonight! Climate Ride Meet & Greet. All are welcome at this opportunity to learn about the North Coast ride, get inspired, and sign up. Attendees will receive a special discount on the registration fee. Drinks and snacks provided. If you arrive by bike, please bring it inside, we have indoor parking. Monday/tonight! Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.

There’s only one event listed this week because of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Streetsblog will be working a half-day on Wednesday, and will, of course, be off on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 24, returning on Monday, Nov. 27.

Next week, Streetsblog will be starting its holiday fund drive. Please consider saying ‘thanks’ for the coverage we provide, by donating now!