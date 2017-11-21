Today’s Headlines

  • More on BART’s ‘Fleet of the Future’ Delays (SFExaminer)
  • BART Cops Cleared in Shooting (SFGate)
  • Winter Walk to Return to Stockton Street (Curbed)
  • Empty SF Retail (SFChron)
  • Tourists Experience SF’s Low Points (SFChron)
  • SF Proposes Providing Lawyers for those Facing Eviction (Curbed)
  • Football Player Backs Lime Bikes (EastBayTimes)
  • Richmond’s Cap n’ Trade Greening Grants (EastBayTimes)
  • Experimenting with Future Cities (Curbed)
  • Uber Planning to Buy More Self Driving Cars (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Gas Tax Already Bringing Improvements (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Caltrans Fails Pedestrians Again (MarinIJ)

