Today’s Headlines

Caltrain’s Diesel Emissions Rankle Neighbors (SFChron)

Muni Bus Crashes into Muni Meter Maid Vehicle (SFExaminer)

More Transbay Transit Center Delays (SFChron)

More on Modern Jitneys (EastBayTimes)

Cleaning up 16th and Mission BART (SFChron)

BART Cell Phone Theft Up (SFExaminer)

Upper Haight Bike Share Locations Proposed (Hoodline)

Dolores Park Trash and Recycling Efforts (Hoodline, SFExaminer)

Fewer Parking Spots as Bike Share Rollout Continues in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Odd Detail in Sunset Teacher Housing Project (SFExaminer)

Books on Cities (Curbed)

Commentary: Banning Marijuana Bus Ads Makes Sense (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA