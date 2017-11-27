Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain’s Diesel Emissions Rankle Neighbors (SFChron)
- Muni Bus Crashes into Muni Meter Maid Vehicle (SFExaminer)
- More Transbay Transit Center Delays (SFChron)
- More on Modern Jitneys (EastBayTimes)
- Cleaning up 16th and Mission BART (SFChron)
- BART Cell Phone Theft Up (SFExaminer)
- Upper Haight Bike Share Locations Proposed (Hoodline)
- Dolores Park Trash and Recycling Efforts (Hoodline, SFExaminer)
- Fewer Parking Spots as Bike Share Rollout Continues in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Odd Detail in Sunset Teacher Housing Project (SFExaminer)
- Books on Cities (Curbed)
- Commentary: Banning Marijuana Bus Ads Makes Sense (SFChron)
