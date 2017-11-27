Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain’s Diesel Emissions Rankle Neighbors (SFChron)
  • Muni Bus Crashes into Muni Meter Maid Vehicle (SFExaminer)
  • More Transbay Transit Center Delays (SFChron)
  • More on Modern Jitneys (EastBayTimes)
  • Cleaning up 16th and Mission BART (SFChron)
  • BART Cell Phone Theft Up (SFExaminer)
  • Upper Haight Bike Share Locations Proposed (Hoodline)
  • Dolores Park Trash and Recycling Efforts (Hoodline, SFExaminer)
  • Fewer Parking Spots as Bike Share Rollout Continues in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Odd Detail in Sunset Teacher Housing Project (SFExaminer)
  • Books on Cities (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Banning Marijuana Bus Ads Makes Sense (SFChron)

  • p_chazz

    Rich people move next door to train yard and complain about diesel dust. Poor people live next door to railroad tracks and accept diesel dust as a fact of life.

  • gneiss

    The soot she is saying accumulates on her Windowsill? I’ve got that too in upper Haight. It’s pervasive throughout the city and comes from a variety of sources, not just diesel engines. Think also brake dust, car exhaust, wood fires, etc.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Yeah, it seems likely that as much of that gunk is from the freeway as is from locomotives. I used to have a thick layer of it on my windows in Pacific Heights and that’s pretty darn far from Caltrain.

  • lunartree

    If it wasn’t for rich people complaining about nonsense on the peninsula we could have had the trains electrified by now.

  • John Murphy

    or fires in Sonoma County. If everyone on the Peninsula was wearing a mask, why would windows be exempt?