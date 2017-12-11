Today’s Headlines

  • GG Bridge Retrofit Plus More on SFMTA Breakup Proposal (SFChron)
  • Department of Livable Streets? (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Accessory Dwelling Units Coming Online (SFChron)
  • Tiny Homes for the Homeless (Curbed)
  • Tenderloin Affordable Housing Environmental Analysis (Hoodline)
  • More on Second Bay Bridge (Curbed)
  • Cole Valley Benches Back (Hoodline)
  • SMART Train May See Revenue Dip Post Sonoma Fires (MarinIJ)
  • VTA Skittish about Regulating Google Buses (BizTimes)
  • Commentary: California’s Oily Double Standard (SFExaminer)

Join us this Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party!