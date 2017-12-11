Today’s Headlines
- GG Bridge Retrofit Plus More on SFMTA Breakup Proposal (SFChron)
- Department of Livable Streets? (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Accessory Dwelling Units Coming Online (SFChron)
- Tiny Homes for the Homeless (Curbed)
- Tenderloin Affordable Housing Environmental Analysis (Hoodline)
- More on Second Bay Bridge (Curbed)
- Cole Valley Benches Back (Hoodline)
- SMART Train May See Revenue Dip Post Sonoma Fires (MarinIJ)
- VTA Skittish about Regulating Google Buses (BizTimes)
- Commentary: California’s Oily Double Standard (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Join us this Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party!