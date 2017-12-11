Today’s Headlines

GG Bridge Retrofit Plus More on SFMTA Breakup Proposal (SFChron)

Department of Livable Streets? (SFChron)

Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (SFExaminer)

Oakland Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Accessory Dwelling Units Coming Online (SFChron)

Tiny Homes for the Homeless (Curbed)

Tenderloin Affordable Housing Environmental Analysis (Hoodline)

More on Second Bay Bridge (Curbed)

Cole Valley Benches Back (Hoodline)

SMART Train May See Revenue Dip Post Sonoma Fires (MarinIJ)

VTA Skittish about Regulating Google Buses (BizTimes)

Commentary: California’s Oily Double Standard (SFExaminer)

