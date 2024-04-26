Headlines, April 26

- SFMTA Rips Out Guerrilla Wiggle Upgrades (KTVU, SFGate)
- OakDOT Proposal to Allow Temporary Safety Upgrades (Oaklandside)
- Prep Work for BART Extension (SJSpotlight)
- SFPD Promises to do its Job and Enforce Speed Limits in Some Locations (SFStandard, SFChron)
- More on SFMTA Deciding to do its Job and Enforce Parking Regs (SFChron1, SFChron2, SFExaminer)
- Bill to Ticket Driverless Cars (NBCBayArea)
- Driver Severely Injures Scooterist in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Berkeley Eligible for State Housing Grants (Berkeleyside)
- Sunnyvale Affordable Housing Project (SJSpotlight)
- Santa Cruz Rail Plans Could Require Bridge Replacement (SFGate)
- Danger of East Bay Train Derailment? (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?