Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 26

8:37 AM PDT on April 26, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • SFMTA Rips Out Guerrilla Wiggle Upgrades (KTVU, SFGate)
  • OakDOT Proposal to Allow Temporary Safety Upgrades (Oaklandside)
  • Prep Work for BART Extension (SJSpotlight)
  • SFPD Promises to do its Job and Enforce Speed Limits in Some Locations (SFStandard, SFChron)
  • More on SFMTA Deciding to do its Job and Enforce Parking Regs (SFChron1, SFChron2, SFExaminer)
  • Bill to Ticket Driverless Cars (NBCBayArea)
  • Driver Severely Injures Scooterist in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Eligible for State Housing Grants (Berkeleyside)
  • Sunnyvale Affordable Housing Project (SJSpotlight)
  • Santa Cruz Rail Plans Could Require Bridge Replacement (SFGate)
  • Danger of East Bay Train Derailment? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

