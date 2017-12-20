Today’s Headlines

Majority of Voters Support Taxes for Transit (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Breed Vows to Fulfill Mayor Lee’s Homeless Pledge (SFChron)

More on Feinstein’s Plan to Induce More Traffic (SFChron)

Will Transbay Get it’s Retail? (BizTimes)

Uber Sells Old Oakland Sears (Curbed, Hoodline)

Tracking Tenant Buyouts (Socketsite)

Cell Phone Antennae Approved for Upper Haight (Hoodline)

New Yerba Buena Trash Cans (Curbed)

75 Unit Development at Former Mission Gas Station (Hoodline)

Gentrification Kills SoMa Laundromat (Curbed)

More on Hayward BART Attack (SFChron)

Which Cable Car Route is Right for you? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA