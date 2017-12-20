Today’s Headlines
- Majority of Voters Support Taxes for Transit (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Breed Vows to Fulfill Mayor Lee’s Homeless Pledge (SFChron)
- More on Feinstein’s Plan to Induce More Traffic (SFChron)
- Will Transbay Get it’s Retail? (BizTimes)
- Uber Sells Old Oakland Sears (Curbed, Hoodline)
- Tracking Tenant Buyouts (Socketsite)
- Cell Phone Antennae Approved for Upper Haight (Hoodline)
- New Yerba Buena Trash Cans (Curbed)
- 75 Unit Development at Former Mission Gas Station (Hoodline)
- Gentrification Kills SoMa Laundromat (Curbed)
- More on Hayward BART Attack (SFChron)
- Which Cable Car Route is Right for you? (SFChron)
