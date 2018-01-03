City Lets Cargo Way Protected Bike Lane Fall Apart

A crew came through in August and repaved the motor vehicle lanes of Cargo Way, but left the bike lane in total disrepair

Public works paved the roadway to the left, but left the bike lanes full of cracks, dangerous furrows, potholes, and other defects. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless noted.
As cyclists who use Cargo Way in the Hunters Point/Bayview neighborhood know all too well, the bike lane, once celebrated as San Francisco’s first on-street protected bike lane, is in a state of disrepair, with broken pavement, a dangerous, tire-grabbing groove, and a busted fence. And in a stark display of how some city officials regard bicycle safety, the city repaved the adjacent car/truck lanes in August, but skipped the bike lane.

“I’m not a regular cyclist there (it’s so out of the way I’m not sure it’s on anyone’s regular route). But I do bike there often to get to Heron’s Head Park, often with my kayak in tow. It has been in a state of disrepair for years. Fences busted up by cars, large piles of rocks and trash building up for months if not years, bumpy surface. It’s basically ignored as far as maintenance is concerned, in my opinion,” wrote bike advocate Adam Long in an email to Streetsblog.

Going by the comments section from Streetsblog’s story about the opening of the lane in 2012, pavement conditions weren’t exactly great even when it first opened–they’ve just gotten worse.

The wheel-grabbing groove through most of the center of the bike lane is just one of the hazards introduced by the lack of basic maintenance of the bike path.
Another view of the freshly topped roadway–and the bike lane at perhaps its smoothest stretch.
Charles Deffarges, Community Organizer for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, shares Long’s dismay with the conditions on Cargo Way. “Repaving projects are opportunities to improve street conditions for everyone,” he said. “We are disappointed that City agencies did not take this opportunity to improve the pavement of the bike lane, instead focusing exclusively on serving people driving. We hope that future efforts by the agencies in charge of Cargo Way will address the maintenance concerns associated with the pavement quality, fence conditions, and debris in the bike lane along Cargo Way.”

Streetsblog has a request for an explanation out to the Port of San Francisco and San Francisco Public Works, which apparently share responsibility for maintaining the bike lane and street, and will update this post accordingly. However, a source close to the agencies said the city decided moving the concrete dividers and fence to repave the bike lane wasn’t worth the money.

More photos of the conditions on Cargo Way below.

Another view of the decayed surface
Unsurprisingly, the sidewalk
The sidewalk is also in terrible shape
Back in October. At least someone removed this hazard.
Back in October, this is what the bike lane looked like after a car or truck crashed into the fence and barrier. At least someone removed this hazard…but the city has not repaired the fence
Windshield perspective
Why, exactly, would the city encourage cars and trucks to turn across the bike lane without stopping, but require cyclists to stop? But at least the city put asphalt where cars have to cross the bike lane.
  • Spencer G

    looks just like the roads throughout SF and marin

  • Folicle

    One problem with protected bike lanes is that they can be difficult or impossible for maintenance vehicles to access them. The same problem exists in cities where there is snow, and the snow removal tracks clear the road but cannot clear protected bike lanes.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    “Cannot clear” meaning they just didn’t bother buying the off-the-shelf snow clearing equipment that civilized cities use for this purpose.

  • Roger R.

    One only has to go as far as Portland. My understand is San Francisco already has some smaller machines for this purpose. They’re just not doing it.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6e05941640f69bf20aebb125f2e251b16a1b7215bfc03e9328693259ac55e8ef.jpg

  • A A

    I rode Cargo Way twice a week between April and September for a volunteer project at Heron’s Head. I talked to the crew who was repaving the street and asked them if they were going to repave the bike lane as well and was told that it would be done in about 3 weeks …

  • curiousKulak

    Ok, I ride this every day, and, while its not in great shape, PLEASE don’t make them repair the fences! … like a cyclone fence is going to keep a 5 Ton truck or a speeding Camero from doing you some damage?

    They do seem to sweep the lanes regularly (if infrequently). And while vehicles damaging the fence – which then protrudes into the bike lane – is the biggest hazard, the trash that urban campers accumulate and scatter is the second (several flats to attest).

    I’ve actually been attacked by a crazed camper on this stretch – which is another reason I don’t want them replacing the restrictive cage-like fencing.

    The new asphalt though is pretty nice; I ride it going back to town, where the road is extra-wide anyway, and traffic is light at times. It would be pleasant to have new asphalt in the bike lane too; but that still leaves the problem of the concrete ‘gutter’, which consumes 40% of the lane and produces those tire-grabbing grooves? If you don’t pave the whole lane, thats inevitable.

  • Seth

    DPW has a few vehicles very similar to that, but they are used to clean the alleys in SOMA, Mission, Chinatown due to urine and human waste. you can see them around 2:09 of this video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pPkC9De1G0

  • Roger R.

    Good point about the fences.

  • Roger R.

    Thanks.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I’m sure the irregularity of SF’s sidewalks is partly to blame. No equipment can deal with a sidewalk that is obstructed to a width of < 30 inches, as many are in SF. Signs, boxes, bike racks, parked motorcycles, and other encroachments make it already hard to walk down our sidewalks. You can imagine how hard it would be to drive a machine down them.

  • This is a 2-way lane, plenty of room for trucks.

