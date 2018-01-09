Today’s Headlines
- BARTs Surcharge for Paper Tickets (SFChron)
- Major Delays on Pittsburg/Bay Point Line (EastBayTimes)
- How to Fix the Bay Area Commute (SFGate)
- More on Bay Area Toll Hike/Regional Measure 3 (MarinIJ)
- More Electric Share Bikes Coming (SFWeekly, EastBayTimes)
- Salesforce Tower Opens (SFChron)
- Grocery Store Coming to West Oakland (Hoodline)
- Living in the Mall (MercNews)
- Housing Segregation in Marin (LATimes)
- Napa Valley Wine Train for Commuting? (Napa Valley Register)
- San Francisco Still a Great Place to be a Kid (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA