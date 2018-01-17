Today’s Headlines

  • Motorist Who Killed Thu Phan Found Not Guilty (SFExaminer)
  • L-Taraval Inbound Safeway Stop to be Removed (SFExaminer)
  • More on Sunset Tunnel Repairs (SFChron)
  • The Bike Theft Index (SFGate)
  • Scott Wiener’s Plans for Denser Housing near Transit (Curbed)
  • Supes Seek Commercial Property Tax Increase for Housing (SFChron)
  • Fate of Brisbane Baylands (Curbed)
  • Bullet Train Costs Up (EastBayTimes)
  • Posey and Webster Tubes to Close Nights for Cleaning (EastBayTimes)
  • Crowds May Take Light Rail to Woman’s March (MercNews)
  • Federal Funds for SMART Larkspur Extension Delayed (MarinIJ)
  • Novato Pedestrian Killed (MarinIJ)

  • thielges

    Mind the gap; girl slips into slot between platform and SMART train:
    http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/01/16/girl-slips-through-gap-petaluma-smart-train-station/

  • Re: removal of L-Taraval Safeway stop.
    Good. Cull the herd. Next should be inbound 32nd Ave.

  • david vartanoff

    Guess you don’t shop using transit.

  • voltairesmistress

    Hi Roger, Any updates on Polk Street do-over? Still a huge and dangerous mess to bike, and a distressing walk.

  • Ridiculous assumption, but I will respond with “Yes, I do shop using transit.” I have for over 20 years…in DC, NYC, and 17 years in SF…and I support the removal of this stop.
    If the SFMTA actually thought it through it would have moved the inbound 19th Ave. stop across 19th Ave so that it bridges 18th and 19th which would serve Safeway shoppers. There. Problem solved.

  • david vartanoff

    Sounds better. That said, if Muni isn’t rider friendly enough to move the stop getting rid of it is still a wrong move. The entire transit industry has seemed to focus on top elimination in recent years rather than actually installing signal pre-empts, queue jumps, or fighting for dedicated lanes. Meanwhile, we have more riders w/walkers,strollers,wheelchairs, for whom the “1/4 mile” is a pain.