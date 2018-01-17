Today’s Headlines
- Motorist Who Killed Thu Phan Found Not Guilty (SFExaminer)
- L-Taraval Inbound Safeway Stop to be Removed (SFExaminer)
- More on Sunset Tunnel Repairs (SFChron)
- The Bike Theft Index (SFGate)
- Scott Wiener’s Plans for Denser Housing near Transit (Curbed)
- Supes Seek Commercial Property Tax Increase for Housing (SFChron)
- Fate of Brisbane Baylands (Curbed)
- Bullet Train Costs Up (EastBayTimes)
- Posey and Webster Tubes to Close Nights for Cleaning (EastBayTimes)
- Crowds May Take Light Rail to Woman’s March (MercNews)
- Federal Funds for SMART Larkspur Extension Delayed (MarinIJ)
- Novato Pedestrian Killed (MarinIJ)
