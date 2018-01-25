Today’s Headlines

  • Toll Hike to go to Voters (SFGate, SFWeekly, CBSLocal)
  • Driving while Texting (SFWeekly)
  • More on Dockless Bikeshare Bans in SF (KQED)
  • More on Jump Bike Launch (SFWeekly)
  • Getting Chariot to the Sunset (Curbed)
  • More on Wiener’s Transit Zoning Bill (Curbed)
  • Housing Development Near Cow Palace (BizTimes)
  • Modular Housing in SF? (Curbed)
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s Butterfly Bridge (KQED)
  • And More on Converting Bridge Piers to Public Space (EastBayTimes)
  • Even Toy Transit Can’t Catch a Break (SFGate)
  • Commentary: California Can’t Build a Bullet Train (EastBayTimes/MercNews)

    “More on Dockless Bikeshare Bans in SF”

    This is appalling behavior by SFMTA. To tell the public that they’re accepting permit applications, then up and declare it was a competition, that one is the “winner,” and they won’t look at any more for 18 months is the equivalent of bid rigging. There should be actual accountability for the managers responsible.