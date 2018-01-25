Today’s Headlines
- Toll Hike to go to Voters (SFGate, SFWeekly, CBSLocal)
- Driving while Texting (SFWeekly)
- More on Dockless Bikeshare Bans in SF (KQED)
- More on Jump Bike Launch (SFWeekly)
- Getting Chariot to the Sunset (Curbed)
- More on Wiener’s Transit Zoning Bill (Curbed)
- Housing Development Near Cow Palace (BizTimes)
- Modular Housing in SF? (Curbed)
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s Butterfly Bridge (KQED)
- And More on Converting Bridge Piers to Public Space (EastBayTimes)
- Even Toy Transit Can’t Catch a Break (SFGate)
- Commentary: California Can’t Build a Bullet Train (EastBayTimes/MercNews)
