Today’s Headlines
- Major Delays on Warm Springs/Fremont Line (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- BART Puts Arrival Boards Above Entry Gates (SFGate)
- Muni Done with its Older Fare Boxes (SFExaminer)
- Woman Steps in Front of SMART Train (SFGate, MarinIJ, SFBay)
- More on Uber-JUMP Bike Collaboration (Engadget, the Verge)
- Less Housing for Transbay Parcel F (Curbed)
- Buena Vista Park Area Green Benefits District (Hoodline)
- SF Wants a New Courthouse (Curbed)
- Cyclist Killed in West Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Trump to Shift More of Infrastructure Burden to States (SFChron)
- Bay Area Roads in Bad Shape (SFGate)
- Map of Bay Area Favorite Running and Cycling Routes (Curbed)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA