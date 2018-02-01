Today’s Headlines

Major Delays on Warm Springs/Fremont Line (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

BART Puts Arrival Boards Above Entry Gates (SFGate)

Muni Done with its Older Fare Boxes (SFExaminer)

Woman Steps in Front of SMART Train (SFGate, MarinIJ, SFBay)

More on Uber-JUMP Bike Collaboration (Engadget, the Verge)

Less Housing for Transbay Parcel F (Curbed)

Buena Vista Park Area Green Benefits District (Hoodline)

SF Wants a New Courthouse (Curbed)

Cyclist Killed in West Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Trump to Shift More of Infrastructure Burden to States (SFChron)

Bay Area Roads in Bad Shape (SFGate)

Map of Bay Area Favorite Running and Cycling Routes (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA