Today’s Headlines

SMART Train Success (BizTimes)

BART’s Youth Discount (EastBayTimes)

Sexual Assault on BART (SFExaminer)

Man Strikes Child on BART (Berkeleyside)

Work Needed on Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFChron)

New Contractor for Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFBay)

Muni Bus and Van Collide (SFBay)

Another Attempt to Repeal Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)

San Francisco Needs to Reign in the Machines (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Trump Infrastructure Plan Fails (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Help Union Square Homeless (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA