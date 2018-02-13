Today’s Headlines

Bay Area Scornful of Trump’s Infrastructure ‘Plan’ (EastBayTimes, SFChron)

Trump Plan Throws Infrastructure Costs to States and Cities (KQED)

Expanding Intervention to help Homeless (Curbed)

Mapping Transit Deprived Hoods (Curbed)

Racist ‘Redlining’ Damage Still Felt (KQED)

More on Transbay Missing Deadlines (SFExaminer)

Poll Shows SF Voters Support Seawall Bond (SFGate)

Gilman Roundabout Options (Berkeleyside)

Car Hit by Caltrain in Palo Alto (EastBayTimes)

Senior Pedestrian Killed in Belmont ID’d (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: BART Officials Are Listening to Riders (SFGate)

Commentary: Infrastructure Before Density (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA