Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area Scornful of Trump’s Infrastructure ‘Plan’ (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Trump Plan Throws Infrastructure Costs to States and Cities (KQED)
- Expanding Intervention to help Homeless (Curbed)
- Mapping Transit Deprived Hoods (Curbed)
- Racist ‘Redlining’ Damage Still Felt (KQED)
- More on Transbay Missing Deadlines (SFExaminer)
- Poll Shows SF Voters Support Seawall Bond (SFGate)
- Gilman Roundabout Options (Berkeleyside)
- Car Hit by Caltrain in Palo Alto (EastBayTimes)
- Senior Pedestrian Killed in Belmont ID’d (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: BART Officials Are Listening to Riders (SFGate)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Before Density (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA