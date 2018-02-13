Today’s Headlines

  • Bay Area Scornful of Trump’s Infrastructure ‘Plan’ (EastBayTimesSFChron)
  • Trump Plan Throws Infrastructure Costs to States and Cities (KQED)
  • Expanding Intervention to help Homeless (Curbed)
  • Mapping Transit Deprived Hoods (Curbed)
  • Racist ‘Redlining’ Damage Still Felt (KQED)
  • More on Transbay Missing Deadlines (SFExaminer)
  • Poll Shows SF Voters Support Seawall Bond (SFGate)
  • Gilman Roundabout Options (Berkeleyside)
  • Car Hit by Caltrain in Palo Alto (EastBayTimes)
  • Senior Pedestrian Killed in Belmont ID’d (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: BART Officials Are Listening to Riders (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure Before Density (SFExaminer)

  • Good to hear. Let the states/cities be held accountable for the bulk of their infrastructure projects. Maybe they will be more judicious with their overspending and more responsible with short and long term goals, be it better transit, roads, bridges, etc. Bay Area also is home to huge tech firms who should start coughing up their fair share of money to invest in local infrastructure, rather than skate through on tax breaks.

  • jonobate

    As many others have noted, Trump’s proposal increases federal power by giving federal government the ability to determine which projects are funded.