    Given yesterday’s Muni meltdown, where are the mayoral candidates saying anything about transit? I know the housing crisis is at the top of everyone’s mind, but I’ve yet to see anyone give the slightest indication that they were even aware of the mess yesterday. A quick review of the major candidates’ twitter accounts shows not a mention of Muni yesterday beyond Mark Leno going on a ride on the T with Bevan Dufty and a station agent that didn’t mention the problems.

    All our talk of transit-oriented development and SB827 is meaningless if Muni can’t manage the basic operational competence to run its existing service in a usable fashion.