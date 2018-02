Today’s Headlines

Study Shows TNC’s Make Traffic Worse (CBSLocal)

BART Delayed Friday by Small Earthquake (Hoodline)

Woman Struck by BART Train (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Work on Larkspur SMART Extension (MarinIJ)

New Bernal Heights Mural (Curbed)

Key System Murals Preserved (EastBayTimes)

SF’s Trolley Bus History (SFChron)

Riding Every Muni Line in One Day (SFChron)

Balboa Park Community Garden (SFBay)

Only 23 In-Law Units Built (SFExaminer)

Homelessness Keeps Tourists Away (Curbed)

Commentary: SF Needs Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

