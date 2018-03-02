Today’s Headlines

  • More on BART Fare Crackdown (SFGate, EastBayTimes, KQED)
  • Payment Plan for Transit and Parking Citations (SFExaminer)
  • Challenges Facing BART (BizTimes)
  • More BART Parking (EastBayTimes)
  • SF’s Parking Garage Architecture (Curbed)
  • Another Mural for the Mission (Hoodline)
  • Questions on Facebook’s ‘Willow Village’ on Dumbarton Corridor (Almanac)
  • Conflict over Caltrain Electrification Poles (Almanac)
  • More on Proposed Uber/Lyft Tax (CBSLocal)
  • Mission Bay Affordable Housing (SFBay)
  • Tesla Plant Fined for Polluting (SFChron)

  • xplosneer

    “Divergent Diamond Interchanges … being considered at Highway 237 and Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale and Interstate 880 at Whipple Road in Hayward.”

    BURN IT WITH FIRE