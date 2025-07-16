Headlines, July 16

- More on Muni Deficit (SFExaminer)
- Hundreds of Millions in Federal Grants, Including for Transportation, at Risk (EastBayTimes)
- State Transit Legislation Update (DavisVanguard)
- More on Trump's Transportation Cuts (SmartCitiesDive, Architect'sNews)
- Plans for Traffic Calming in Rockridge (Oaklandside)
- Street Where Marvin Boomer was Killed to Get Speed Bumps (Oaklandside)
- After Pedestrian Dies, Berkeley Wants to Make Claremont Ave. Safer (Berkeleyside)
- Powell Poised for a Comeback? (SFStandard)
- Danger on Steven's Creek Blvd. (EastBayTimes)
- More on Muni Quiz (Axios)
- Tamien TOD (MercNews)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?