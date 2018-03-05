This Week: Castro Accessibility, Oakland Crime, Dogpatch Transit
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Castro Accessibility Improvements Open House. SFMTA is making accessibility improvements to Castro Station, including adding a second elevator. Join this open house to learn about what else they’re doing at the station. Monday/tonight!, March 5, 6-8 p.m., Upstairs Multipurpose Room, Eureka Valley Rec. Center, 100 Collingwood Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Violent Crime in Oakland. Over the past five years, violent crime in Oakland has dropped 23 percent, with shootings decreasing by 50 percent and homicides decreasing by 42 percent. At the same time, the use of force by officers also declined by 75 percent. What strategies led to this reduction in violent crime and how can they continue to be effective into the future? Join the discussion on Tuesday, March 6, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Dogpatch Transit Connections Open House. Join SFMTA for an interactive event exploring the future of transit in the Dogpatch, Mission Bay and Potrero Hill. SFMTA will be seeking input on current and future transit goals as well as the shift and replacement of the 22 Fillmore bus route. Tuesday, March 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1275 Minnesota Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Car-Lite in the South Bay. Automobile-related infrastructure dominates the South Bay. But what if there were a way to use cars less often, without any increased burden? Come hear about the tips and tricks that can make a car-lite lifestyle ideal. Wednesday, March 7, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Prop. 13 Retrospective. 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of Proposition 13, which capped property taxes in California and dramatically changed the state’s fiscal development and landscape. Although making changes to Prop 13 has often been called the “third-rail of California politics,” many activists and politicians are currently exploring reforms, including “split roll” treatment of residential and non-residential property. Wednesday, March 7, 5 p.m., Urban Land Insitute, Prologis Ventures, Pier 1, Bay 1, S.F.
- Wednesday Excelsior Traffic Calming. Starting in the fall of 2017, the SFMTA will lead a planning process in the Excelsior with the goal of creating safer and more comfortable neighborhood streets for people biking and walking to schools, parks, transit, and nearby commercial corridors. Come meet SFMTA officials and discuss what you’d like to see for street improvements in the Excelsior. Wednesday, March 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Excelsior Branch Library, 4400 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday New Housing Legislation. In 2017, Governor Brown signed into law a package of 15 housing bills that create billions of dollars in funding for affordable housing, streamline approvals for certain types of housing developments, and strengthen accountability and enforcement of existing housing laws. So, what’s on the docket for 2018? Find out Friday, March 9, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Sunday Bike Tour of Redevelopment Sites in Alameda. Join the Center for Creative Land Recycling for a Sunday afternoon bike tour of three redevelopment sites, with a presentation from each developer. Sunday, March 11, 11-1:30 p.m., Greer Mortuary parking lot, 2694 Blanding Ave., Alameda. Registration required.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Returns to the Mission. Sunday Streets kicks off its 10th anniversary season in the Mission; Valencia Street transforms into to a car-free community space for all to enjoy. Sunday, March 11, 11-4 p.m. Duboce Ave to 26th, Valencia Street, S.F.
