Today’s Headlines

Congestion Pricing in SF? (SFExaminer, KTVU)

Sunday Streets Returns (SFChron)

SMART Ridership on Target (MarinIJ)

HSR Costs Rise in New Report (EastBayTimes)

June Completion Promised for Transbay Transit Center (SFExaminer)

Forrest Hills Neighbors Kill Senior Housing Project (Curbed, SFExaminer)

Rec & Park Fences off Area Near Oak & Stanyan (Hoodline)

Woman Robbed at Lake Merritt BART (EastBayTimes)

North Bay Student Killed in Hit & Run (EastBayTimes)

Overlooked Murals of SF (Curbed)

Why SF Has Cable Cars (SFGate)

Renovated Ferry Building Plus Fifteen (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA