Today’s Headlines

  • Planning Commission and Transit Housing Bill (Curbed, Hoodline)
  • Hit and Run Kills Pedestrian in Chinatown (Hoodline)
  • Sinkhole Closes Posey Tube (SFGate, SFBay)
  • Hayes Street Sinkhole (SFBay)
  • Money for SF’s Seawall (SFChron)
  • Ferry Ridership Up (EastBayTimes)
  • Push Against Gas Tax, Trains to Salinas (EastBayTimes)
  • Lyft Testing Subscription Model (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Rider Detained for Bomb Threat (SFWeekly)
  • Reasons to Love San Francisco (SFWeekly)
  • Prospects Dim for Congestion Pricing in New York (SFChron)
  • Commentary: No Bike Lane on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA