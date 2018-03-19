Today’s Headlines

Planning Commission and Transit Housing Bill (Curbed, Hoodline)

Hit and Run Kills Pedestrian in Chinatown (Hoodline)

Sinkhole Closes Posey Tube (SFGate, SFBay)

Hayes Street Sinkhole (SFBay)

Money for SF’s Seawall (SFChron)

Ferry Ridership Up (EastBayTimes)

Push Against Gas Tax, Trains to Salinas (EastBayTimes)

Lyft Testing Subscription Model (EastBayTimes)

BART Rider Detained for Bomb Threat (SFWeekly)

Reasons to Love San Francisco (SFWeekly)

Prospects Dim for Congestion Pricing in New York (SFChron)

Commentary: No Bike Lane on the San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)

