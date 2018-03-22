Today’s Headlines

  • Two Pedestrians Hit in SF in Separate Collisions (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Video of Fatal Uber AV Crash (SFGate)
  • Robot Car Companies to Meet with Mayor Farrell (SFExaminer)
  • Will we Ever Get a Second Transbay Tube? (SFWeekly)
  • BART Delayed when Body Found Along Tracks (EastBayTimes)
  • Ocean Beach Erosion (SFWeekly)
  • How to Make City More Resilient (MarinIJ)
  • Another Pro-Housing Group (Hoodline)
  • Silicon Valley Must Solve Housing and Transportation (MercNews)
  • Fremont to Charge for ACE Parking (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Driverless Cars and the Future of SF Streets (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Uber AV Death Resulted from Profit over Safety (SFExaminer)

  • murphstahoe

    If the Uber death resulted from Profit over Safety, what did two pedestrians getting run over in SF yesterday result from?

    We’ve had a hundred years to fix that problem and it’s getting worse, not better, and that’s happen because humans are willfully trying to make it worse, by prioritizing vehicles over pedestrians.

    The designers of AVs *want* them to be better, and spend their days improving. Human drivers want to be worse, and spend their days blocking streetscape changes.

    Just sayin’