Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Pressured to get Driverless Cars to Market (EastBayTimes)
  • Uber Self-Driving Cars are Dangerous (Curbed)
  • Two SoMa Hit and Runs (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
  • Cost of BART Fare Beaters (EastBayTimes)
  • Changes to Larkspur San Rafael Ferry SMART Shuttle (MarinIJ)
  • Development for 18th and Mission (SFWeekly)
  • SoMa’s 6th Street Changing (SFChron)
  • Results of Richmond District Survey (Curbed)
  • Brisbane to Vote on Baylands Development (Curbed)
  • Foster City Cyclist Killed (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Kills Woman in Crosswalk, Gets One Day in Jail (MarinIJ)
  • SF’s Most Iconic Buildings (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Mario Tanev

    Ha! I read this as Uber planning to start running driverless cars on Market St.