Commentary: Not Surprised Oakland’s Prop E Failed

Oakland voters rejected a parcel tax meant to raise $34 million a year to plug a hole in the city’s budget, marking the first time in 15 years that voters have declined to raise their own taxes when the city asks.
But all that went away a couple of years ago, concurrent with a project to revamp the Oakland Convention Center, which it runs past. The city spent nearly $300,000 putting up giant iron fences around the path and closing it off. They also built a chain-link fence around the convention center, leaving only a car entrance on East 10th Street. Cyclists are now forced to detour around the Center’s giant parking lot and across treacherous, multi-lane surface-level freeways and the ramps of 880 to travel north-south.
Ostensibly, the channel fences are meant to protect the watershed. But of course, cyclists and joggers going down a path along the water don’t damage anything. Nevertheless, the city was supposed to open the gates, seen in the lead image, during the day so the path can still be used for transportation—they just don’t do it. The job of opening the gates falls under the Oakland Parks Department, now led by Rowan’s predecessor at DOT, Fred Kelley.
People want to pay taxes if it results in a safe, livable city with great services and nice things. But in this case, Oakland spent money to intentionally break the city. When city officials behave that cynically, don’t be surprised if the voters respond in kind. That’s why I didn’t endorse or vote for Measure E. I’m not going to support a city that builds infrastructure and prevents us from using it.
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