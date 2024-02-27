Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Oakland

Kelley Leaving Oakland Department of Transportation

Megan Wier, OakDOT Assistant Director, will step in to run the agency starting March 11

4:21 PM PST on February 27, 2024

Outgoing Oakland DOT Director Fred Kelley addressing the press at a vigil for a child killed by a motorist last September. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Word came down Tuesday morning that Oakland Department of Transportation head Fred Kelley is leaving his post. An internal announcement was forwarded to Streetsblog about the change. "Effective March 11, Fred Kelley will be the new Director of Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development (OPRYD)," read the announcement email. "City Administrator Jestin Johnson has further asked Director Kelley for his leadership to: Establish a capital plan for OPRYD’s many critical City assets, including major parks, neighborhood parks, miniparks, and recreation centers."

OakDOT Assistant Director Megan Wier will become OakDOT’s Acting
Director. Also from the announcement: "Additional key leadership announcements are expected soon for OakDOT, which will remain an independent department within the City of Oakland."

"We are excited to work with Interim Director Megan Wier," wrote Bike East Bay's Justin Hu-Nguyen in an email to Streetsblog. "She's been a great partner in our work for safer streets that put people's safety first, and we look forward to collaborating with her and the OakDOT team." 

Wier was previously with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, where she worked with SFMTA on Vision Zero information gathering. "The traditional approach was to accept deaths as inevitable and to focus on individual behavior," said Wier during a 2018 SPUR talk about collision data and the importance of treating traffic violence as an epidemic. "Vision Zero is focused on the idea that traffic deaths are preventable and they're too costly to allow."

Kelley became Oakland DOT Director in July of 2022. Previously, he was OakDOT’s Assistant Director, and had worked as Transportation Division Manager for the City of Hayward. He replaced Ryan Russo—the first leader of the newly formed department—who took the helm in 2017. Oakland's independent department of transportation was created by then-consultant Jeffrey Tumlin, who went on to head up SFMTA.

"We had a good working relationship with Director Kelley and wish him the best in his new role at Oakland Parks, Recreation, and Youth Development," wrote Bike East Bay's Hu-Nguyen.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 27

February 27, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But They’re Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic

February 27, 2024
Freeways

Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?

An excerpt from John King's Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure

John King
February 27, 2024
Events

This Week: Bike-Safe Driving, Vision Zero, Bike Ambassadors

February 26, 2024
See all posts