Bike Safety Advocates Fume over City’s Scooter Priorities

Ubers in the bike lanes, sub-standard bike infra, hit-and-runs, broken pavement--but SFMTA cracks down on scooter rentals

Protesters blew off some steam with a scooter and bike protest ride around the city. Photo: Luis Guerra
Protesters blew off some steam with a scooter and bike protest ride around the city. Photo: Luis Guerra

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Anyone who rides a bike in San Francisco has experienced the frustration of watching police cars drive right past Ubers, Lyfts, and sometimes even city vehicles parked in bike lanes. Anyone who walks in San Francisco has had to go around cars blocking crosswalks, parked on sidewalks, etc.

Given this massive problem, the city has decided to crack down on little electric scooters.

Last week, three companies – Limebike, Bird, and Spin – started leaving app-based, electric scooter rentals on the sidewalks of San Francisco. The SF Examiner did a great report laying out the issues; Scooters are not explicitly covered in the city’s transportation code, although it is illegal to place any object in a manner that obstructs the sidewalk or other pedestrian paths of travel, Paul Rose, an SFMTA spokesperson, told the Examiner.

Even though there’s nothing specifically banning the scooters, as TechCrunch also reported, SFMTA director Ed Reiskin wrote a letter to the three companies asking for their business plans, asking them to wait for the city to finalize a permit program, and saying that the city “…will not tolerate any business model that results in obstruction of the public right of way or poses a safety hazard.”

That last bit had safe-streets advocates fuming. This tweet from safe-streets and micro-mobility advocate Michal Naka sums up the screamingly obvious double-standard nicely:

“Ed Reiskin’s comments got us fired up. He is talking about enforcing scooters parked against parking meters but does nothing about the thousands of cars that block bike lanes, crosswalks, and sidewalks?” wrote Matt Brezina, one of the organizers of the ‘people protected bike lane‘ protests on Valencia and elsewhere.

Aside from banging their heads on the nearest solid object, there wasn’t much to do about it except go for a ride. So Thursday afternoon, a group of about ten protesters with the People-Protected Bike lane crew, including San Francisco County Supervisor Jeff Sheehy, decided to rent some scooters and go for a tour of SF’s good and bad bike lanes and infrastructure as another form of protest (and to blow off some steam).

The scooters that pose a grave threat to San Francisco, flaunted in front of the baseball stadium. Photo: Luis Guerra
The scooters that pose a grave threat to San Francisco, flaunted in front of the baseball stadium. Photo: Luis Guerra

That said, not all advocates see a problem with the SFMTA’s actions on the little machines.

“Walk SF supports the City’s efforts to develop a permit structure for motorized dockless scooters. The City has an obligation to make sure any vehicles that are part of San Francisco’s transportation system are consistent with local policies and that they operate in the best interests of the public,” wrote Cathy DeLuca, Policy & Program Director for Walk SF. “The potential of these vehicles to cause problems on sidewalks should be addressed proactively, and we’re confident that this sort of oversight can happen in parallel with the rest of the City’s important Vision Zero work.” Meanwhile, the SF Bike Coalition hasn’t taken a stance on scooters–at least, not yet.

Brezina, by the way, isn’t against regulating scooters, if and when it becomes a real issue.

“I absolutely don’t want scooters blocking pedestrian and ADA access to sidewalks,” he told Streetsblog. “But let’s address that when it is a problem. We have a way bigger problem right now which is cars constantly and dangerously blocking the right of way.”

  • mx

    SFMTA can’t be trusted, and it’s no wonder that scooter operators would launch without working with the agency. After the crap they pulled with e-bikes (giving JUMP an exclusive permit for 18 months without telling any of the other companies they would only be selecting one firm), no business interested in transportation in this city could possibly view SFMTA as anything other than an adversary.

  • neighbor

    I adore this mobility revolution. I feel pity for the old bureaucratic machines that are so far behind the 8 ball that they have resorted to a “no because we don’t understand it” party line. I get all this caution and deliberation when building highways and train tracks, or bus bulbs (in mta’s world) – but come on – these are temporary things with no infrastructure. Let them run wild, let them make mistakes, let’s just learn from the experiment and regulate the real issues not some potential issues that are made up by some old-headed bureaucrats. . . get back to your core tasks ED!

  • Ethan

    ” it is illegal to place any object in a manner that obstructs the sidewalk or other pedestrian paths of travel”
    You mean like the newspaper racks that used to be on far more sidewalks? Or the bike racks and parking meters obstructing the sidewalks? There’s already stuff obstructing sidewalks and there used to be more stuff. As soon as the government works out a way to get a cut of revenue, like it does with parking and newspaper sales, these scooters will be OK with the city.

  • crazyvag

    Aren’t homeless tents a worse ADA access issue? A scooter can be moved aside to get by. How’s a wheelchair going to get around a tent?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SF Has Turned 30 Car Parking Spots Into 336 Bike Parking Spots

By Aaron Bialick |
Bike corrals are popping up so quickly around San Francisco, who can keep track anymore? The SF Municipal Transportation Agency has installed 27 corrals since it started rolling them out in 2010, adding 168 bike racks without taking up any sidewalk space. That means 30 on-street spaces normally reserved for one parked car each can now accommodate […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Muni Locks Up Front Forward-Facing Bus Seats to Avoid Safety Lawsuits (SFBG, SFGate, SFBay) Maya Angelou, Muni’s First African-American Female Streetcar Conductor, Dies at 86 (NBC, SFist) Central Subway Extension to North Beach, Fisherman’s Wharf Finally Being Studied (SPUR) What SFBG Says SF Should Fund: Ped Safety, Bike Infrastructure, Not Free Parking Owner of Stolen Scooter Getting […]

Sidewalk Cycling Ban Again Proposed for Downtown San Jose

By Andrew Boone |
San Jose Department of Transportation (SJDOT) officials announced at a community meeting Wednesday evening that a downtown sidewalk cycling ban is again under consideration, explaining that the “Walk Your Bike” signs and banners installed in December 2013 had largely failed to convince bicyclists to ride in the streets rather than on sidewalks. Three members of […]