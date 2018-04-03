Today’s Headlines

More on HSR’s Financial Challenges (SFChron)

SF Cable Car May go to Connecticut (SFExaminer)

Pricey Muni Platform at Arena (SFChron)

SF Invaded by Scooters… (Vanity Fair)

…and Rubber Duckies (Hoodline)

Future of Oakland Coliseum (Curbed)

SF Apartment Supply Up Along with Rents (Curbed)

More Details on Dogpatch Murder by Car (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Novato Study Shows Lack of Parking is in Motorist Imaginations (MarinIJ)

Fixing San Rafael Sidewalks (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Petroleum Funded ‘Think Tank’ Says Fuel Efficiency Bad (SFChron)

Commentary: Car Buyers Should Fight Fuel Standards Roll Back (EastBayTimes)

