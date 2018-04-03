Today’s Headlines

  • More on HSR’s Financial Challenges (SFChron)
  • SF Cable Car May go to Connecticut (SFExaminer)
  • Pricey Muni Platform at Arena (SFChron)
  • SF Invaded by Scooters… (Vanity Fair)
  • …and Rubber Duckies (Hoodline)
  • Future of Oakland Coliseum (Curbed)
  • SF Apartment Supply Up Along with Rents (Curbed)
  • More Details on Dogpatch Murder by Car (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Novato Study Shows Lack of Parking is in Motorist Imaginations (MarinIJ)
  • Fixing San Rafael Sidewalks (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Petroleum Funded ‘Think Tank’ Says Fuel Efficiency Bad (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Car Buyers Should Fight Fuel Standards Roll Back (EastBayTimes)

  • re: Muni platform
    Is no one surprised by this? If Muni was thinking clearly it could have spent the money extending the N line from 4th/King to the new arena along 7th St. and 16th St. Two new surface stations at 7th/16th (Potrero Hill) and 16th/3rd. Leave the T platform as is. The new N terminus on the bay side of 3rd St. could handle two platforms (4 tracks) to hold trains during games and make moving thousands of spectators a lot easier. Plus, if either the N or T is experiencing trouble you have a back up. Also, factor in days when both Warriors and Giants are playing and you have more transit options.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I’m having a little trouble visualizing it. Around the corner at Berry and under the freeway to 16th?