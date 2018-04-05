Today’s Headlines

Funding to Keep Urine out of Muni and BART Elevators (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Hiring (SFExaminer)

Muni Mission Bus Assault (Hoodline)

More on Central Subway Dig Completion (Curbed)

More on Regional Measure 3 (SFExaminer)

Number of Cars in the Bay Area Keeps Growing (CBSLocal)

Changing the Name of Phelan Ave (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFWeekly)

Hit and Run Cop Sentenced (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

More on Fruitvale BART TOD (Curbed)

Larkspur SMART Path Approved (MarinIJ)

New SamTrans Mobile App (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Not in My Parking Lot (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA