Today’s Headlines
- Funding to Keep Urine out of Muni and BART Elevators (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Hiring (SFExaminer)
- Muni Mission Bus Assault (Hoodline)
- More on Central Subway Dig Completion (Curbed)
- More on Regional Measure 3 (SFExaminer)
- Number of Cars in the Bay Area Keeps Growing (CBSLocal)
- Changing the Name of Phelan Ave (SFExaminer, SFChron, SFWeekly)
- Hit and Run Cop Sentenced (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- More on Fruitvale BART TOD (Curbed)
- Larkspur SMART Path Approved (MarinIJ)
- New SamTrans Mobile App (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Not in My Parking Lot (BizTimes)
