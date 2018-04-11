Today’s Headlines
- Study Rejects Move to Cut DTX from Three Tracks to Two (SFExaminer)
- Aerial Tram for new Ballpark? (SFChron)
- Discounted Transit Fares (SFGate)
- More on Scooters (EastBayTimes)
- Larkspur Restores Weekday Ferry Giants Runs (MarinIJ)
- BART Stabbing Suspect Charged with Murder (EastBayTimes)
- Proposed Tax on Ride Hails (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Amendments to Housing Bill (Curbed, EastBayTimes)
- Developer Chosen for First Teacher Housing (SFExaminer)
- Board of Supes Approves Street Cleaning Fund (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Design Buildings to Facilitate Composting (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Housing for People, not Cars (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA