Transit Density Bill Dies in Committee (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

SF Home Production Slows (Curbed)

Supervisors to Vote on Scooter Permits (Hoodline)

Scooters Keep Scooting Despite Threats from City (SFGate)

Bay Area Air Quality Worsening (SFChron)

Hit & Run on SF Police Officer (SFGate)

Third Motor Vehicle Lane to Open Friday on San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)

Fate of Visitacion Valley Church (Hoodline)

Tiny House Village Project for West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Repealing Gas Tax Would Hurt Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)

Commentary: SB 827 Needs NY Style Transit (MarinIJ)

