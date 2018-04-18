Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Density Bill Dies in Committee (SFGateSFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
  • SF Home Production Slows (Curbed)
  • Supervisors to Vote on Scooter Permits (Hoodline)
  • Scooters Keep Scooting Despite Threats from City (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Air Quality Worsening (SFChron)
  • Hit & Run on SF Police Officer (SFGate)
  • Third Motor Vehicle Lane to Open Friday on San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
  • Fate of Visitacion Valley Church (Hoodline)
  • Tiny House Village Project for West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Repealing Gas Tax Would Hurt Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: SB 827 Needs NY Style Transit (MarinIJ)

