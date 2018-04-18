Today’s Headlines
- Transit Density Bill Dies in Committee (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- SF Home Production Slows (Curbed)
- Supervisors to Vote on Scooter Permits (Hoodline)
- Scooters Keep Scooting Despite Threats from City (SFGate)
- Bay Area Air Quality Worsening (SFChron)
- Hit & Run on SF Police Officer (SFGate)
- Third Motor Vehicle Lane to Open Friday on San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
- Fate of Visitacion Valley Church (Hoodline)
- Tiny House Village Project for West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Repealing Gas Tax Would Hurt Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: SB 827 Needs NY Style Transit (MarinIJ)
