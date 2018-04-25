Advocates Release Questionnaire Results and Endorsements for June Election San Francisco Transit Riders and the Bicycle Coalition Look at Mayoral Candidates on Issues Important to Advocates for Better Transit and Biking

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The San Francisco Transit Riders (SFTR) released the results of its “Ride the Vote” survey yesterday. It reveals the stated positions of the mayoral candidates and District 8 candidates on local and regional transit issues.

“There are so many crucial transportation issues facing San Francisco and the Bay Area, we want public transit to be front and center on our next mayor’s agenda” said Rachel Hyden, Executive Director of SFTR, in a statement about the questionnaire. “Over 350,000 people ride Muni alone each day; it’s important riders know where candidates stand on one of the biggest challenges they currently face – getting around efficiently, affordably and reliably.”

The questionnaire was taken by the seven major and minor candidates for mayor in the upcoming June election, including three who are members of the SFTR: Amy Farah Weiss, London Breed and Mark Leno. Their full answers are available online. All but one of the candidates supported nearly all of SFTR’s causes, including more transit-only lanes, Bus Rapid Transit, the downtown extension of Caltrain and high-speed rail, subway expansions, and eliminating the awkward Muni/BART transfer at Civic Center and Embarcadero.

The exception was candidate Michelle Bravo, a holistic massage therapist, who is against transit-only, Red Carpet Lanes, subway expansion, limiting parking to speed transit, and Regional Measure 3. “Everyone I’ve talked to doesn’t like riding MUNI or BART because both are absolutely DISGUSTING,” she wrote in her questionnaire. “We need to start from scratch with transit agencies and clean house personnel wise if need be.”

The SFTR also endorsed Regional Measure 3. “Regional Measure 3, or RM3, raises bridge tolls to pay for regional improvements,” wrote Hyden. “RM3 provides far more funding for public transit than either of its predecessors did, including funding for more Muni vehicles, more BART vehicles, increased ferry service, Clipper 2.0, increased transit capacity on the Bay Bridge, and bringing Caltrain downtown.”

Bicycle Coalition Endorsements:

Meanwhile, the SFBC released its endorsements earlier this month. SFBC membership was split between Mark Leno and Jane Kim for mayor, so the organization endorsed both. “Amid a packed mayoral field, members strongly favored Jane Kim and Mark Leno, with all other candidates significantly behind them,” wrote the organization’s board in its endorsement statement. They also endorsed Rafael Mandelman over Jeff Sheehy for District 8. And, as with the SFTR, they support Regional Measure 3. “We believe this funding is critical for the upkeep of Bay Area transit and will bring important investments to bicycle and pedestrian improvements, including $150 million for SF Bay Trail and Safe Routes to Transit projects.”