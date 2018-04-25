Advocates Release Questionnaire Results and Endorsements for June Election

San Francisco Transit Riders and the Bicycle Coalition Look at Mayoral Candidates on Issues Important to Advocates for Better Transit and Biking

Image: SFBC
Image: SFBC

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The San Francisco Transit Riders (SFTR) released the results of its “Ride the Vote” survey yesterday. It reveals the stated positions of the mayoral candidates and District 8 candidates on local and regional transit issues.

“There are so many crucial transportation issues facing San Francisco and the Bay Area, we want public transit to be front and center on our next mayor’s agenda” said Rachel Hyden, Executive Director of SFTR, in a statement about the questionnaire. “Over 350,000 people ride Muni alone each day; it’s important riders know where candidates stand on one of the biggest challenges they currently face – getting around efficiently, affordably and reliably.”

The questionnaire was taken by the seven major and minor candidates for mayor in the upcoming June election, including three who are members of the SFTR: Amy Farah Weiss, London Breed and Mark Leno. Their full answers are available online. All but one of the candidates supported nearly all of SFTR’s causes, including more transit-only lanes, Bus Rapid Transit, the downtown extension of Caltrain and high-speed rail, subway expansions, and eliminating the awkward Muni/BART transfer at Civic Center and Embarcadero.

The exception was candidate Michelle Bravo, a holistic massage therapist, who is against transit-only, Red Carpet Lanes, subway expansion, limiting parking to speed transit, and Regional Measure 3. “Everyone I’ve talked to doesn’t like riding MUNI or BART because both are absolutely DISGUSTING,” she wrote in her questionnaire. “We need to start from scratch with transit agencies and clean house personnel wise if need be.”

The SFTR also endorsed Regional Measure 3. “Regional Measure 3, or RM3, raises bridge tolls to pay for regional improvements,” wrote Hyden. “RM3 provides far more funding for public transit than either of its predecessors did, including funding for more Muni vehicles, more BART vehicles, increased ferry service, Clipper 2.0, increased transit capacity on the Bay Bridge, and bringing Caltrain downtown.”

Bicycle Coalition Endorsements:

Meanwhile, the SFBC released its endorsements earlier this month. SFBC membership was split between Mark Leno and Jane Kim for mayor, so the organization endorsed both. “Amid a packed mayoral field, members strongly favored Jane Kim and Mark Leno, with all other candidates significantly behind them,” wrote the organization’s board in its endorsement statement. They also endorsed Rafael Mandelman over Jeff Sheehy for District 8. And, as with the SFTR, they support Regional Measure 3. “We believe this funding is critical for the upkeep of Bay Area transit and will bring important investments to bicycle and pedestrian improvements, including $150 million for SF Bay Trail and Safe Routes to Transit projects.”

Image: SFTR
Image: SFTR

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

San Jose Candidates Seek Bike Votes in Tomorrow’s Primaries

By Andrew Boone |
Tomorrow, San Jose voters will choose which of the candidates running for mayor, or for five of the city’s ten council seats, will proceed to run-off elections in November. San Jose’s growing bicycle advocacy community has put the spotlight on which candidates have made commitments to a bike-friendlier city, and many candidates have responded by courting the […]

OMG – Election Day Is Finally Here

By Roger Rudick |
Aside from headlines, Streetsblog is taking a publishing holiday. Tomorrow, we’ll be back with analysis of the election results. For now, if you haven’t already voted, here’s where to look up your polling place. If you haven’t made up your mind on local measures, be sure to check out endorsement guides from SPUR, The San Francisco Bicycle […]
STREETSBLOG USA

How StreetsPAC Emerged as a Political Force in NYC

By Angie Schmitt |
“Livable Streets has arrived as a political force,” tweeted NYC Deputy Mayor Howard Wolfson the morning after last week’s all-important primary election. StreetsPAC — a political action committee formed earlier this year to strengthen local candidates who support policies that improve walking, biking and transit — endorsed the winner in 13 of the 18 City […]

SFBC Releases Mayoral Candidates Q&A: Who Will Be the Favorites?

By Bryan Goebel |
The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition has posted the responses from its questionnaires submitted to the mayoral candidates, as the organization’s 12,000 members begin voting on who to endorse in the November 8th election. Almost all of the sixteen candidates responded, with the exception of Michela Alioto-Pier and Jeff Adachi. From the SFBC’s Bike Vote 2011 […]