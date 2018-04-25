Today’s Headlines
- More on Ford GoBike e-bike (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Pilot Program, Possible Ban for Scooters (SFExaminer)
- Chariot Gets Official Permit (Curbed)
- Supe Calls for Hearing on Late-Night Muni Safety (SFExaminer)
- Mayor Steers More Money at Filthy Streets (SFGate)
- Mayor on Housing (SFChron)
- Study Looks at the Economic Damage Caused by Housing Crisis (Curbed)
- Home Prices Continue to Surge (SFChron)
- Why is Affordable Housing Not Happening in the Mission? (Curbed)
- Civic Center Workshop (Hoodline)
- Salesforce Park Gondola (Curbed)
- Commentary: Jane Kim Justifies Opposition to S.B. 827 (SFExaminer)
